Governor Noem Leading on Cutting Food Sales Tax

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on eliminating the sales tax on groceries:

“I have my pen ready to sign into law the repeal of the sales tax on groceries. The legislature needs a 2/3 vote to pass such a measure before legislative session. We have to get South Dakota families relief from Joe Biden’s inflation as soon as possible, and we cannot let this bill fail. It needs to pass. I’m glad Jamie Smith has followed my lead in supporting this tax cut, but he doesn’t know how to get it done or if he has the votes to do so. That’s not leadership. I plan to continue to educate legislators on the importance of this legislation.”

You can find Governor Noem’s pen here .

