Governor Noem Leading on Cutting Food Sales Tax
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on eliminating the sales tax on groceries:
“I have my pen ready to sign into law the repeal of the sales tax on groceries. The legislature needs a 2/3 vote to pass such a measure before legislative session. We have to get South Dakota families relief from Joe Biden’s inflation as soon as possible, and we cannot let this bill fail. It needs to pass. I’m glad Jamie Smith has followed my lead in supporting this tax cut, but he doesn’t know how to get it done or if he has the votes to do so. That’s not leadership. I plan to continue to educate legislators on the importance of this legislation.”
I have my pen ready to sign into law the repeal of the sales tax on groceries. The legislature needs a 2/3 vote to pass such a measure before legislative session. We have to get SD families relief from Biden’s inflation as soon as possible. We cannot let this bill fail. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zBGfgsNZnt
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 12, 2022
13 thoughts on “Governor Noem Leading on Cutting Food Sales Tax”
It’s either urgent or it’s not. Are you going to call a session? What are you doing to get legislators on board?
Maybe more republicans will become progressive!!
Kristi Noem says “I’m glad Jamie Smith has followed my lead in supporting this tax cut”
Come on folks. When is enough… enough?
Smith should produce an ad with that quote. And just have a bunch of folks laughing in response. Just laughing.
Good question…..maybe you should ask yourself that very question?
Are Republicans actually buying this line of BS? Jamie was leading this fight a long time before when Noem and company were fighting against it and making sure it never went through. Now, she is co-opting the idea and presenting it as her own? Can she lie much more about this?
If a pen was all it took, think about what we could accomplish. So far, her pen has done more damage than good.
Isn’t that Obama’s line “I have a pen and phone”?
I see you marxists don’t care who gets the tax cut for the poor, as long as it is not Governor Noem.
Oh wow! She’s more forgetful than our president. She was against it before she was for it. She is following Jamie.
“In South Dakota we’re celebrating International Womens Day by defending womens sports! I’m excited to sign this bill very soon.”
A lot of words and then owning others actions. Other than the Bingo tax the lady has nothing original. South Dakota needs to do better!
why shouldn’t she take credit for the idea? I just saw an ad for Smith which gives her credit for the state’s pro-life trigger law which was on the books before she even entered the state’s legislature.
She didn’t have anything to do with it but Smith calls it “Kristi Noem’s Complete Abortion Ban.”
Why shouldn’t she take credit for somebody else’s idea? Smith is giving her credit for a law Mike Rounds signed, after all. Rounds should make a public objection, issue a press release saying “That’s not Kristi Noem’s law, it’s mine!”
That cheap gimme souvenir pen is indicative of her sentiments here. She’s just doing this in a desperate attempt to get votes, and the “Hard-right” called her on it. Dems have called for this for years.
Any bets on whether she’s actually had anything drafted?