House Bill 1198 – to change election of Lt. Gov, AG & SOS to be selected by primary election – moves forward

From the Argus Leader, a new legislative measure – House Bill 1198 – to move three of the races being selected at political party conventions to a statewide ballot moved forward on the testimony of legislators and former candidates for office arguing that nominating for some of the offices was bigger than just who could be convinced to go to the convention, according to the Argus Leader:

“I also believe that these positions are still too important to just let a couple hundred people decide and looking at our state motto that ‘under God, people rule,’ should guide us in this decision,” Tordsen said.

Former Attorney General Mark Barnett said while he had benefited from the convention nomination process, he felt that the fairest election was the one he lost when he ran in a primary against Mike Rounds in 2002 for governor.

“The reason I say it was the fairest was because it was a primary and it was all voting Republicans, not just a sum of the Republicans that I could convince to run for delegate,” he said.