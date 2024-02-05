Gov. Noem Signs Pro-2A Bills into Law
Signs Pro-Hunting and Ag Bills
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed two pro-Second Amendment bills into law. SB 39 prohibits a homeowners’ association from placing restrictions on firearms or firearm ammunition. And HB 1035 extends the period of renewal for an enhanced permit to carry a concealed pistol.
“South Dakota is a Second Amendment haven,” said Governor Noem. “These two bills strengthen our reputation as the most pro-Second Amendment state in the nation. I will always be proud to stand for the God-given right of every American to keep and bear arms.”
Governor Noem also signed the following three pro-hunting and agriculture bills into law:
- SB 22 amends language regarding the licensing period for a grain buyer;
- SB 54 updates hunting and fishing residency requirements; and,
- HB 1033 addresses the administration of State Conservation Commission functions by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Governor Noem has signed 11 bills into law this legislative session.
The real question is will she sign the federal government building, anti-2A, HB 1024 that was sent to her today. She is trying to challenge the federal government in Texas, but build it up with this. The bill builds a federal firearms case against American citizens with hope that SCOTUS will take away the 2nd amendment for people if they use marijuana. As noted during committee testimony, lower courts have ruled the 2A will not be infringed, yet they passed this. The prime sponsor, Kevin Jensen, may hate American’s freedoms, but we can hope that the Governor, and SCOTUS will side with us. Someone should notify the NRA of this anti 2A crowd that passed this unconstitutional garbage.