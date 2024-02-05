

Gov. Noem Signs Pro-2A Bills into Law

Signs Pro-Hunting and Ag Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed two pro-Second Amendment bills into law. SB 39 prohibits a homeowners’ association from placing restrictions on firearms or firearm ammunition. And HB 1035 extends the period of renewal for an enhanced permit to carry a concealed pistol.

“South Dakota is a Second Amendment haven,” said Governor Noem. “These two bills strengthen our reputation as the most pro-Second Amendment state in the nation. I will always be proud to stand for the God-given right of every American to keep and bear arms.”

Governor Noem also signed the following three pro-hunting and agriculture bills into law:

SB 22 amends language regarding the licensing period for a grain buyer;

SB 54 updates hunting and fishing residency requirements; and,

HB 1033 addresses the administration of State Conservation Commission functions by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Governor Noem has signed 11 bills into law this legislative session.

###