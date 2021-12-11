House signatories to impeachment petition being released by Senate

Pat Powers

Uh oh..

Looks like some of those “delays” are being sidestepped. (Read the entire thread for the list)

11 thoughts on “House signatories to impeachment petition being released by Senate”

  2. I do not have a problem with the public knowing how I voted on
    the Special Session. We start the process again on 1/11/22!

  3. I’m sure these actions by the good senator will endure him even further to House members….Especially after his actions in the redistricting process

  5. Excellent move Lee! The people’s business out in the open. Too bad we have a Speaker that doesn’t believe in open government.

  6. House: Free kicks to the nuts this year!

    Schoenbeck: whack!!!

    After 7 or 8 free kicks to the nuts in a year you would think the house would wise up or retaliate but at least stop offering free kicks to the nuts.

  7. I am sure that there might be several women legislators who would like to give you a kick in the nuts for such a sexist remark.

    1. What was the sexist remark. Why didn’t Gosch reveal those names right from the start? If you don’t want your name out there on how you voted then don’t run for office.

  8. Self inflicted delays by a man who doesn’t believe in transparent government. Congrats Gosch on looking like a corrupt fool.

