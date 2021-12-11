Uh oh..
Sen. @LeeSchoenbeck released the names the House members who signed petition supporting special session on impeachment, despite efforts by Speaker @SpencerGosch to keep them secret. 49 House members signed.
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) December 11, 2021
Looks like some of those “delays” are being sidestepped. (Read the entire thread for the list)
11 thoughts on “House signatories to impeachment petition being released by Senate”
Best thing Lee has ever done.
I do not have a problem with the public knowing how I voted on
the Special Session. We start the process again on 1/11/22!
I’m sure these actions by the good senator will endure him even further to House members….Especially after his actions in the redistricting process
endear?
“Enduring” the last couple Speakers and their antics seems appropo.
Doing the right thing is never the wrong thing.
Excellent move Lee! The people’s business out in the open. Too bad we have a Speaker that doesn’t believe in open government.
House: Free kicks to the nuts this year!
Schoenbeck: whack!!!
After 7 or 8 free kicks to the nuts in a year you would think the house would wise up or retaliate but at least stop offering free kicks to the nuts.
I am sure that there might be several women legislators who would like to give you a kick in the nuts for such a sexist remark.
What was the sexist remark. Why didn’t Gosch reveal those names right from the start? If you don’t want your name out there on how you voted then don’t run for office.
Self inflicted delays by a man who doesn’t believe in transparent government. Congrats Gosch on looking like a corrupt fool.