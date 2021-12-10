Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to Join Private Sector
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced that she will be departing from the Noem Administration to join the private sector. Her last day as Secretary will be January 7, 2022.
“Kim has been a steady hand as our Secretary of Health,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I have appreciated her help and partnership during unprecedented times. We will miss having her on the team, and we wish her all the best.”
Secretary Malsam-Rysdon has been the Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) since 2015. She previously served as senior advisor to Governor Daugaard, Secretary of the Department of Social Services, Deputy Secretary of Social Services, and Director of the Divisions of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services. Prior to working for the state of South Dakota, Kim worked to help people with disabilities live and work in their communities.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “The employees of the Department of Health are some of the best public servants in the state, and I am grateful for their hard work on behalf of people in South Dakota.”
Joan Adam, current Division Director for Administration at DOH, will serve as the Interim Secretary of Health. Joan has worked for the Department for a combined twenty years. She has served as Division Director for Administration since 2010, where she oversees the SD Public Health Laboratory; Correctional Healthcare Services; the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology.
Joan and Karl, her husband of 32 years, live in Pierre, SD, where they have raised their five children. Their family also includes a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and one grandson. You can find a picture of Joan here.
15 thoughts on “Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to Join Private Sector”
The amount of turnover in this administration is absurd.
I’m kind of thankful for some of the turnover as it is finally getting rid of some lifelong bureaucrats.
Never seen so many leave in the first term of an administration
Come on! Kim just went through a bruising experience as point person through a pandemic. Heading for better hours and compensation after that battle experience would make sense by any department head in any administration. I call them COVID casualties. We can only work our people so hard before they say no mas
Great outlook Lee and I could not agree more. Kim was surgical in her delivery of the factual daily influences Covid handed South Dakota and always answered every question in high intellectual form. The best to you Kim always.
Agreed. It would not be hard to believe that Kim has been recruited heavily by private sector employers after showing such strong leadership in crisis conditions.
People act like she’s in and out in her job, but her tenure in state government spans not just a few years, but several administrations. Just like her interim chair following her, Joan Adam, Kim has been there for decades. Hardly a revolving door.
Congratulations Joan!
I feel for the governor. Turnover can be hard to overcome.
If others had options they’d bail too. Pretty much the only folks left will be from out of state soon. Message and policy coming now from Florida and Texas folks. Don’t try to say policy is coming from the Gov, you know it’s not true. There is no policy, only management efforts of perception. This ship has a rudder, it’s just unlike any we’ve seen before in South Dakota. Expect more departures and more people moving from out of state to run SD govt.
If others had options they’d bail too. “Pretty much any employee with any company”
Pretty much the only folks left will be from out of state soon. “Did you actually read this line before you posted it?”
Message and policy coming now from Florida and Texas folks “Which persons are setting policy?”
Don’t try to say policy is coming from the Gov, you know it’s not true. “Your preemptive strike to prevent pushback isn’t working.”
There is no policy, only management efforts of perception. This ship has a rudder, it’s just unlike any we’ve seen before in South Dakota. “And many people like the direction we are headed.”
Expect more departures and more people moving from out of state to run SD govt. “Thank you Miss Cleo for your insightful missive.”
We have been very fortunate to have high quality people like Kim willing to work for the state at a lesser salary then they could receive in the business world. We all should be thanking her for the many years of excellent service!!
Kim’s professionalism and commitment to South Dakotans was always evident but never more obvious than during the CCV pandemic. Her calm piloting of DOH was nothing short of awesome. Wherever she chooses to serve, she will be a valued asset. Godspeed Kim!!!
💥
I agree with the earlier comments how many people have left his administration and the first term …first term not second term it just seems very remarkable for a Republican governor to have this many people leave so early.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/14/1-in-4-workers-quit-their-job-this-year-according-to-new-report.html
it’s not just the administration, it’s everywhere. People are figuring out life is too short to do the same job year after year. I had 15 different jobs in 41 years myself, as it took me about a year to really feel comfortable in a job and then another year or two to get bored. I was always on the hunt for new opportunities. If you don’t do or learn something new every day you might as well be dead. I am not surprised she is moving on after 7 years; I am wondering why she stayed that long.
Anne, you can’t compare minimum and low wage jobs to this high paying job with great benefits. People use to have job security now nothing is secure.