Little or no movement forward by Special Investigative Committee on Impeachment, House Speaker blames frivolous lawsuits.

Dakota News Now has a story on the Special Investigative Committee on Impeachment which was formed by the State House of Representatives to review whether there was any basis to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg as a result of a traffic accident where Joseph Boever was killed in September of 2020.

And apparently in doing things such as seeking open government and disclosure, the media is being blamed by the Speaker of the House for the committee’s lack of forward momentum:

It has been a month since the South Dakota State House convened to create a committee to consider the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. and.. Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), who heads the committee, says that part of the reason for the delay is because of a number of lawsuits, or threats of lawsuits, that he and the Legislative Research Council (LRC) have faced. “In the process of finding special counsel we have run into a few hiccups,” Gosch said. “Whether that be frivolous lawsuits from certain media entities, that takes up a ton of our time, or just threats thereof. Ultimately, we have run into other hiccups too. We are still on the right path and will have more updates as they come.”

They’d have had that all figured out if it wasn’t for those meddling kids in the media?

I’m sure they would.