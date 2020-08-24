I guess someone followed Rep. Julie Frye Mueller’s advice, and checked out “We Build the Wall.”

So, State Representative Julie Frye-Mueller recently had the opportunity to speak glowingly about taking a trip funded by a group called “We Build the Wall” in her August 12 Legislative Column, as noted in area papers, this one from the Custer County Chronicle:
and…
Frye-Mueller also asked her constituents to “check out” this organization:
Apparently, someone was already in the process of checking them out:
Bannon and Kolfage were arrested Thursday, along with two other men, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, the four men allegedly solicited millions of dollars in donations from Trump supporters under the false promise that all of the money would go toward construction of a border wall. Instead, prosecutors charge, they each secretly siphoned off six-figure amounts for themselves.
and..
The 24-page indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, outlines a cynical scheme in which Bannon and the others allegedly sought to capitalize on Trump supporters’ desire to fund a border wall — a core tenet of Trump’s 2016 campaign — in order to enrich themselves.
So Rep. JFM was wined and dined, wrote a column extolling the virtues of the group that flew her out, only to have the group’s leaders arrested for fraud and money laundering less than a week after her column appeared.
Did I mention that it’s getting a little local attention as well?
Representative Julie Frye-Mueller assisted their scam when she accepted a free trip from them to go to the border and then came home and publicized the organization to help solicit more donations. President Donald Trump disavowed the organization and it’s project.
Maybe she should have passed up that free trip in an election year.
