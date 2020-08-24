No Jacks football? You might be able to get your fix another way

As a result of COVID, Are you going to be suffering from a lack of football this fall, as games are dropped here and there from the SDSU Schedule?

Well, take heart. This just popped up in my facebook feed, so there might be hope after all for some gridiron entertainment:

The Women’s Tackle Football League are coming to Brookings and are announcing tryouts this fall for “The South Dakota Pheasants” team, which is noted on the website.

The WTFL league itself has the SD Pheasants team noted on its roster, but, from a look at their facebook page, they may not be active at the moment due to COVID. As noted on the post, they’re planning on playing in the spring of 2021.