I think we're going to be in this for the long haul… Posted on March 24, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From my school a few minutes ago, if looks like we might be at this for a while, according to this e-mail which may be foreshadowing the announcement coming today from Governor Noem.
I think Big Stone School District is already doing schooling at home. One parent I talked to said their children have about 4 hours of homework everyday. BSSD appears to be on the forefront of educating their children during this crisis.