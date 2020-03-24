I think we’re going to be in this for the long haul…

From my school a few minutes ago, if looks like we might be at this for a while, according to this e-mail which may be foreshadowing the announcement coming today from Governor Noem.

  Anonymous

    I think Big Stone School District is already doing schooling at home. One parent I talked to said their children have about 4 hours of homework everyday. BSSD appears to be on the forefront of educating their children during this crisis.

