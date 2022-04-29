I’m not sure that all the candidates agree with Taffy…

Among her posts to Twitter today, Taffy Howard expressed some fairly strong religious views..

We need members of Congress that put America First and know that Christ is King 🙏 — Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 28, 2022

Hm.. I wonder if other candidates running to the right have the same views on religion..

Religious belief is a world-view, a fiction used to explain our present existence. and… In tandem with meditation is the understanding that humanity needs a new one-world religion. and.. There is no need to pledge allegiance to particular nations or creeds. What we really need is to return to ourselves. – District 12 House Candidate Cole Heisey writing in The Volante, April 2, 2013.

Well, that’s going to make for some awkward conversations at the Stop the Steal Rallies.