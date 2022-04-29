Among her posts to Twitter today, Taffy Howard expressed some fairly strong religious views..
We need members of Congress that put America First and know that Christ is King 🙏
— Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 28, 2022
Hm.. I wonder if other candidates running to the right have the same views on religion..
Religious belief is a world-view, a fiction used to explain our present existence.
and…
In tandem with meditation is the understanding that humanity needs a new one-world religion.
and..
There is no need to pledge allegiance to particular nations or creeds. What we really need is to return to ourselves.
– District 12 House Candidate Cole Heisey writing in The Volante, April 2, 2013.
Well, that’s going to make for some awkward conversations at the Stop the Steal Rallies.
3 thoughts on “I’m not sure that all the candidates agree with Taffy…”
The No Religious Test Clause of the United States Constitution is a clause within Article VI, Clause 3: “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” (Wikipedia)
Taffy?
What a RINO, we all know Donald J Trump is King……I thought Taffy was a patriot? Her twitter account must have been StOLeN!
If Cole still believed the same things that he did while he was a university student, or even if he refused to denounce his writings from that time, your frequent posting of his writings from that time would be relevant, but anyone who knows him now, knows that he has indeed denounced those writings and is a conservative.