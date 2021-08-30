In case you needed a business loan, I’ve got your hook up.

Pat Powers

Apparently former State Senator Lynne/Lyndi Hix DiSanto Meyer has a new job, selling loans through a website.

…because we want our loan officers to be able to hold a MacBook and an iPhone?

Do you do your deposits in brown paper bags?

