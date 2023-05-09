In D20, a return to office for a prior legislator? Miskimins said to be looking at Senate Seat.

My spies are telling me this afternoon that former State Rep. Paul Miskimins is said to be eyeing a run for the State Senate seat currently held by Senator Josh Klumb in the 2024 election.

With Klumb no longer eligible to run as a result of term limits, the seat would be vacant, and Miskimins would be a strong competitor after having previously served 4 years in the House.

