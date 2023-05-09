Minnehaha County GOP Chair R. Shawn Tornow no longer member of the State Bar

Hot off the press. If you were looking to hire R. Shawn Tornow as your attorney, the word on the street is that the “R. Shawn” option is no longer available to you.

The word is out this afternoon that Minnehaha County Republican Party Chairman R. Shawn Tornow is no longer a member of the State Bar Association.

I’m being told that Tornow has turned his license to practice law in, and along those lines, I would also point out that the website for Tornow Law office has been taken down.

I’m sure there’s more to the story as to why the 60-year-old Tornow is no longer a member of the bar association, so we’ll just keep an eye on how things progress.

(He probably should have done that before the Minnehaha GOP Rummage sale. They could have added a number of law books to the bargains.)