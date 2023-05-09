Hot off the press. If you were looking to hire R. Shawn Tornow as your attorney, the word on the street is that the “R. Shawn” option is no longer available to you.
The word is out this afternoon that Minnehaha County Republican Party Chairman R. Shawn Tornow is no longer a member of the State Bar Association.
I’m being told that Tornow has turned his license to practice law in, and along those lines, I would also point out that the website for Tornow Law office has been taken down.
I’m sure there’s more to the story as to why the 60-year-old Tornow is no longer a member of the bar association, so we’ll just keep an eye on how things progress.
(He probably should have done that before the Minnehaha GOP Rummage sale. They could have added a number of law books to the bargains.)
11 thoughts on “Minnehaha County GOP Chair R. Shawn Tornow no longer member of the State Bar”
Hmmm. Whether he ever was is in question, but certainly he’s no longer “pound for pound the best lawyer in South Dakota.”
Is this the same Tornow that was admonished by the Supreme Court or was that Q Shawn Tornow?
I believe so..
https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/court-publicly-censures-former-sd-state-lawmaker
He’ll definitely have more time to push a mower around mowing lawns to raise money!
He will be in a constitutional office in 3 years plus*. PUC in less than 2 if he wants it. He will be a lock at convention.
Sorry if your intent isn’t coming through in writing, where we can’t see if you’re kidding. But, you’re kidding, right?
Totally agree.
Tornow…..lying is the hallmark of his entire career. Do the research. It goes back three decades. Hes been caught multiple times. Leading the charge of the kookaberries is his only shot at redemption.
The one good thing about tornow getting elected to state office is that there is no chance in 100 he will leave office unindicted or impeached. Wont be state officials since the kookas are taking those over. It will be the feds.
Down the rabbit hole with R Shawn TruthNo.
Its a bad time to be the designated hitter for the Jan 6ers You rise to state office only to do a stretch at Marion or Leavenworth for violating federal laws. Ask former Texas AG Dan Morales. “Dang, those pesky feds!”
Google “indicted state attorneys general.” Google “indicted state officials.” Its a long illustrious list. You can be the big state boss, but you aint above federal law and the constitution.
Its a movie in slo mo, but some folks have seen this flick before.
Our community is safer as a result.
As the State Bar sees it, addition by subtraction!