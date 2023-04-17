The Minnehaha County GOP Fundraising machine is back at work. And it looks like they’re going for the big bucks.
We’ll have to watch and see how much they can raise by selling Shawn Tornow’s old golf pants and tomato cages.
As someone who was in the auction business for a number of years doing estate sales, at least from my experience, the old reader’s digest books, shoes and clothes are usually the things that end up in the dumpster after the sale as opposed to bringing the big bucks.
This is getting kind of painful to watch.
3 thoughts on “That hog raffle fundraiser must be needing some help. Now we have a Minnehaha GOP rummage sale on deck.”
This is just embarrassing. At first, I thought this was a joke from The Onion. Not only do these people have no clue how to fundraise, they’re actually hurting the Republican brand! Can you imagine the memes that democrats can make out of this?!
If they weren’t already, the Minnehaha GOP is officially a joke.
i suspect if you review the history of the fall of the sddp you’ll find things like this happening soon after the smart people are driven off by the revolutionaries. to quote tony soprano “i’m not SAYIN’, i’m just saying’…”