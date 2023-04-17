Paul Lloyd Announces Campaign for Rapid City School Board Area Five

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Paul Lloyd announces his candidacy for the Rapid City School Board Area Five. Paul is a dedicated father and grandfather. He and his wife, Lynn Lloyd, moved to Rapid City in 2004 where his daughters attended West Middle School and Stevens High School.

Paul is passionate about helping our students become successful in today’s education environment. He is focused on making sure our students’ education comes first and that we are BUILDING OUR FUTURE leaders of South Dakota.

“I look forward to forming a campaign that Rapid City parents and grandparents can be proud of.” said Paul Lloyd “I believe our children and students deserve leaders on the school board who will prepare them for a future beyond academia.”

Paul believes we need to bring vocational education back to Rapid City and help our students achieve higher math and reading comprehension levels to compete with the growing educational gaps among Rapid City Area Schools students and the national standards.

The Rapid City Area Schools represents 26 schools and serves 12,814 students. According to US News, Rapid City Area Schools has a 68% graduation rate and a 22.5 out of 100 ranking in college readiness.

Paul has previously worked in business, ministry, social services and education. Paul has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in Human Resource Management, a Master of Divinity from Samford University, and a Master of Science of Education from Black Hills State University.

