Paul Lloyd Announces Campaign for Rapid City School Board Area Five
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Paul Lloyd announces his candidacy for the Rapid City School Board Area Five. Paul is a dedicated father and grandfather. He and his wife, Lynn Lloyd, moved to Rapid City in 2004 where his daughters attended West Middle School and Stevens High School.
Paul is passionate about helping our students become successful in today’s education environment. He is focused on making sure our students’ education comes first and that we are BUILDING OUR FUTURE leaders of South Dakota.
“I look forward to forming a campaign that Rapid City parents and grandparents can be proud of.” said Paul Lloyd “I believe our children and students deserve leaders on the school board who will prepare them for a future beyond academia.”
Paul believes we need to bring vocational education back to Rapid City and help our students achieve higher math and reading comprehension levels to compete with the growing educational gaps among Rapid City Area Schools students and the national standards.
The Rapid City Area Schools represents 26 schools and serves 12,814 students. According to US News, Rapid City Area Schools has a 68% graduation rate and a 22.5 out of 100 ranking in college readiness.
Paul has previously worked in business, ministry, social services and education. Paul has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in Human Resource Management, a Master of Divinity from Samford University, and a Master of Science of Education from Black Hills State University.
4 thoughts on “Paul Lloyd Announces Campaign for Rapid City School Board Area Five”
Paul is the most logical choice for the school board. If you like CRT, if you like pornographic books in the school library, if you like gender dysphoria taught in schools, if you accept that 50% of our students perform below grade level, then Paul may not be your choice. But, if you favor improving the education of our children, protecting them from radical social justice indoctrination and returning to core educational principles, I implore you to vote for Paul.
Finally school board elections are being recognized as crucial to addressing the deterioration of academic performance of our kiddos. The woke indoctrination that has resulted from our inattention and interest in the choice of school board members has gone unchecked far too long.
Paul Lloyd will be an excellent choice to refocus on proper curriculum and academic improvement in our public schools.
First and foremost RCAS needs to have functioning and useable buildings.
Paul should drop the culture wars crap and focus on keeping the lights on.
Where is the “culture wars crap” in this press release? Seems pretty standard to me. Looks like a great candidate who’s focused on improved outcomes for our students.