From The Dakota Scout, incoming Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson is pretty upset she’s coming in at the entry level of the pay scale, making $50k less than her predecessor:
Minnehaha County’s new auditor isn’t happy that she’s making less than her predecessor.
And auditor-elect Leah Anderson is accusing county commissioners who set her annual salary of playing politics with her pay.
and..
“I’m pretty sure when the people elected me as auditor, they felt like I was qualified or they would not have elected me,” she said, alleging that members of the five-person board did not support her campaign to become county auditor. “I realize that you guys did not support me in my election, you did not want me elected.”
Kind of divided on this one. Coming in after a man making a lot more isn’t really kosher. But, the prior auditor Ben Kyte was hired/appointed for an interim period, which may be one reason to make the salary more competitive at the time – just to get someone to do it. So I’m not sure how political it was, as he may have been lowered to this rate upon election.
But I’m sure it came as a bit of sticker shock for it to be more in line with other newly elected County officials.
15 thoughts on “Incoming Minnehaha County Auditor howling because the County Commission is paying her less than her predecessor”
Wah. Wah. wah.
If I were elected to a position, I would expect to be put in at a starting level and earn my way up to whatever my predecessor made. In the business world, when you prove yourself to your boss, then you are compensated accordingly.
In this case your ‘boss’ is the County Commission and Minnehaha taxpayers are their boss!
Elected position are normally set by charter or ordinance, but I would also cut the pay of all Elected Officials as they are part timers and do not need the salary, due to them having full time jobs. The only time we should compensate an elected official is if we ask them to work full time in a public office or travel outside the district to meetings, which force them to leave their full time job.
This is a full-time job.
IT is a elected position held by “Statute” or by “Ordinance” or County Charter. IF they need more money, get a part time job in a private firm or go deliver pizzas. As an elected official, you know your ‘compensation” prior to being elected. The commissioners should have never given themselves a raise either. Elected Officials should NOT be bribed by wages.
IT is a FULL-TIME job. Just as with any FULL-TIME job it should be compensated as SUCH.
NO one is being BRIBED by wages.
I am cracking up. A scathing critique of capitalism there, Mike. All these employees BEING BRIBED by their employers with paychecks. RAMPANT CORRUPTION, I tell ya.
Do you know that big building in each county where court is held? That’s the courthouse. Many local elected officials work there. They may not arrive before 8:00, and they may leave at 5:00, but that constitutes a full-time job. And it’s been my experience that most county auditors, treasurers, registers of deeds, directors of equalization, and sheriffs do not have other full-time jobs.
#DumbestCommentEver
50k less per year is a LOT. Like, more than what most people in the state earn. I’d be insulted and upset too.
Many people are not understanding that the previous County Auditor had a full time job within the Office itself, he was appointed by the commission to fill the role of County Auditor prior to the 2022 Election, he did not give up his previous salary, but took on the additional responsibilities of running the Public Office. When he was voted or removed by the voters in November 2022 – the salary or compensation of the County Auditor reverted back to it’s natural rate of pay prior to Bob Litz stepping down. I would imagine, the previous person replaced by Leah Anderson has gone back to his normal duties in the office, let alone left completely. So I believe it was a matter of circumstance that the previous guy had a bit of a higher salary than the others may have had. The newly elected official does NOT absorb the salary of their predecessor if by ORDINANCE or “Charter” it is set in writing as a statutory figure.
Yeah we are. Being an auditor is a FULL TIME JOB. States’ Attorney: FULL TIME JOB. Sheriff: FULL TIME JOB.
Couple of things.. Keep it on topic, and no posting via proxy server.
50K is a lot less. Even though I didn’t vote to hire her.
I have read it before “If you don’t like the salary, get a different job.”