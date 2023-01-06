Incoming Minnehaha County Auditor howling because the County Commission is paying her less than her predecessor

From The Dakota Scout, incoming Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson is pretty upset she’s coming in at the entry level of the pay scale, making $50k less than her predecessor:

Minnehaha County’s new auditor isn’t happy that she’s making less than her predecessor. And auditor-elect Leah Anderson is accusing county commissioners who set her annual salary of playing politics with her pay. and.. “I’m pretty sure when the people elected me as auditor, they felt like I was qualified or they would not have elected me,” she said, alleging that members of the five-person board did not support her campaign to become county auditor. “I realize that you guys did not support me in my election, you did not want me elected.”

Read the entire story here.

Kind of divided on this one. Coming in after a man making a lot more isn’t really kosher. But, the prior auditor Ben Kyte was hired/appointed for an interim period, which may be one reason to make the salary more competitive at the time – just to get someone to do it. So I’m not sure how political it was, as he may have been lowered to this rate upon election.

But I’m sure it came as a bit of sticker shock for it to be more in line with other newly elected County officials.