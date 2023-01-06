A proposal to fix the Republican convention. But we’ve heard a lot of it before. Might there be a third way?

Do you recall the GOP Convention precinct representation bylaw change proposal that’s going to be discussed a the State Central Committee next weekend? I had provided it on an informational basis the other day, but hadn’t weighed in with any thoughts. .

In case you missed it, here’s a refresher. The Republican Party is trying to find a solution to the battle of people registering to be precinct committeepeople, only to find they disappear when it’s time for the work to be done. This year, not only did we have the fair weather delegates, as commenters have pointed out, we had freeloading delegates who were trying to vote themselves a free ride, attempting to have the party pay for all the meals, etcetera. Not cool.

The recent report of the bylaws committee notes:

The Committee believes that a well-rounded convention delegation consists of a mix of county party leaders, elected delegates, and public officials. Accordingly, the Committee concluded the public officials who are currently members of the county central committee should become delegates. These individuals are subject to election at the primary and are responsible for making and implementing good public policy; therefore, they are well suited to represent the voters and to elect quality candidates to be the party’s nominees for statewide office. Further, the Committee decided that the counties with largest populations should have more than three at-large delegates, so it included in its proposal a mathematical system for electing more than three at-large delegates based on population. Based on that formula, for the next state convention every county would elect three at-large delegates at the primary election except as follows: Minnehaha 20

Pennington 14

Lincoln 8

Brown 4

Codington 4

Lawrence 4

Meade 4 The Bylaws Committee recommends adoption of Proposed Amendment 1.

You can read that here.

The only problem with it, is that this is not a new proposal. It appears to be almost identical to one made 18 years ago to fix the problems they were having with disappearing delegates. From South Dakota War College (Classic):

What is the new proposal (actually, the old one)? For county representation at the convention: The County Chairman, Vice Chairman, State Committeeman and State Committeewoman.

3 at-large delegates, plus another 3 delegates for every 2000 votes that county cast for Governor. What a great way to take the party back to the days of back room deals, smoke filled halls, and complaints about a lack of volunteers. I don’t know a soul who wants the conventions to be more “intimate” and have the attendances plummet from a crowd of 800 down to ‘a cozy group of 150.’ Why would we change the convention from having people by the hundreds, to one that produces the numbers we tease the Democrats about on their convention. Acting as a delegate was the one carrot attached to the job of being a precinct committeeperson. Who is going to want to be one under this proposal?

You can read that post from my first year on the blogosphere here.

This proposal was overwhelmingly rejected at the time. The problems are the same, and unfortunately, a chunk of the solution proposed by the bylaw committee is the same. Literally.

Regarding reports I’m hearing from the field, it does not sound like current central committee members are overly enthused about this solution. And to be honest, I look at it myself as a long-time activist who does not hold office in the party, aside from being a precinct committeeman, and I’ve had to fight for that position almost every single year I’ve done it. As written, It would cut me out of convention, and leave people like me competing in a field with at minimum, 6 at-large positions, likely against people who have an electoral history in the county. It costs enough to run as a precinct person, now I’m expected to have to run a county-wide primary race? Ugh.

I have always believed that the Republican Party is best when it is a large and open tent. I reject efforts to make it smaller. That being said, I absolutely agree that things need to be fixed. But obviously from my reaction 18 years ago, I didn’t care for dropping precinct people then and I’m not excited about the prospect now.

So if the proposed solution doesn’t have me all excited, what are the alternatives?

There’s a huge problem with a lot of these people who are recruited with a singular agenda who evaporate once convention is over. And even worse, these are the same people who HOWL bloody murder about things like convention fees, paying for meals, etc. They’re going to a political party convention. It’s not going to your local courthouse or church and casting a vote. It’s a major event that most cities in the state can’t handle. And even those who do are challenged to handle it well. I’ve been to the national convention a couple of times, and there is certainly a convention fee for that which covers staff, events, and a number of other things. So why should that expectation be any different for the state convention. The expectations of a free lunch need to end among those who attend convention.

We all recognize that those voting need to be more representative of the people in their precincts. Who is kidding who when they went to the convention to try to vote for Steve Haugaard for Lt. Governor in a last minute candidacy, and try to claim that’s what their people wanted? It was the height of self-indulgent hubris and lunacy.

Given that he was overwhelmingly rejected for Governor, Haugaard punched far above what he should have in the fight for Lt. Governor. Because an inordinate proportion of those delegates represented no one but themselves. The Republican Party is more than a group of ultra-conservative activists. It is an electorate, and somehow the other 80% of Republican voters who don’t think we’re stuck in the 1950’s need to be considered. The Amendment proposal to add voting rights for “Republican public officials who are members of the County Central Committee” is a great step in bringing representative government back to the convention. Adding the representation of people who have experience being responsible to voters for their actions should set an example. This is a good thing.

So, what do we do about the flurry of recruiting people who never show up again? I agree, that’s an issue. We don’t have poll watching and runners like we used to, due to technology. But we need to have a substantive task that precinct committeepeople are expected to do and they need skin in the game. How many counties struggle to put on events besides a single annual dinner? If they had more people involved in the process, that task might be much easier.

One alternate proposal I have heard is that instead of signing up in by the end of March to go to convention in late June, is that precinct committeepeople sign up in January to take office as precinct person in July – after convention. That takes much of the gamesmanship out of the convention delegate recruitment process. And means that they are signing up to be part of the solution for nearly an entire cycle that peaks with candidate selection, instead of one that begins with convention. That means that the party stands a chance at people who are more educated about who is running and why, and more engaged than those who show up and leave.

In my opinion, making the election process more exclusive is not the answer. I’m all in favor of expanding the universe of who selects our candidates to make it more representative at convention.

But if that fails, as an alternative, I would support throwing the entire selection process open to the state as a whole and selecting all constitutional officers in the June primary. And then moving the convention to April or May. The party could change bylaws, and as many states do, including North Dakota, have a convention where delegates decide as a party on endorsing a candidate. A convention endorsement process could also provide an added benefit every 4 years providing for a presidential caucus process, bringing more people back into and moving up South Dakota’s participation in the Presidential nomination process.

Whether the South Dakota Republican Party chooses to stay the course or go with the bylaw recommendations as presented is entirely up to the State Republican Central Committee.

Whatever they decide, I’d encourage them to be flexible and include the greatest number of Republicans in choosing our candidates. And willing to explore whether there’s a third way to fix what seems to be broken.