From SD Woki-Leaks on Facebook, the incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director is on video, spending a lot of time talking about the Legislature being “a big problem.”
17 thoughts on “Incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director talks about legislature being “a big problem.””
Does anyone know Morse Code? I haven’t seen someone blink that much in a long time.
I was kind of wondering if there was a fan on high or something.
She sounds like a Maoist who believes in reeducation camps.
Actually, she also sounds like what the Mainland Chinese government is saying regarding the people of Hong Kong, the Uighurs, and Catholics in China (p.s, by definition, you aren’t Catholic if you aren’t loyal to the pope).
Finally, note the irony. This person who somehow will be associated (boss?) with the person charged with diversity. Hello, she is advocating suppressing diversity.
If the BOR lets this stand without reprimand, the Legislature needs to act for her gross stupidity. They don’t even have address her Orwellian abuse of the concept of diversity.
Where the hell did USD find this wackadoodle!? USD is sure scraping the bottom of the barrel for faculty. It just goes to show you that just because you have a bunch of acronyms and other letters behind your name doesn’t make you very smart – (her Phd is from the Swiss Management Center – a private business school founded in 1985 with headquarters in Zug, Switzerland and offices in Vienna and Buenos Aires – sounds fishy to me). It appears that her claim to fame is the “not so tough to figure out expose'”/research paper – The Economic Impact of South Dakota’s State Parks, South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks, (2012 – 2014) along with several economics-type presentations. Duh. I think even Pat could write a quick one pager on the SD GFP topic (no offense Pat – just joking – sort of). I do think that her blinking is some sort of secret hypnosis experiment for SD Legislators in order to get them with the program! Wow.
My Morse Code is a bit rusty but I think she’s blinking…..I support Johnathan Edward Merkwan?
The only thing the legislature is doing wrong is letting our universitys offer worthless degrees, too many staff & assistants and zero oversight They have their own little kingdoms . Their funding and tuition should be cut !
Indeed. The universities should be cut to the bone and forced to consolidate and stop living the high life. The legislatures need to start with the fatcat administrators.
I was urged to watch this again as I was asked if she didn’t have more wrong than just royally stupid. I now agree she has a cognitive bias of delusional superiority which was the trait of the worst of the worst who committed actual atrocities against humanity. [redacted – editor pp]
To be clear, I am not a psychiatrist. However, in business, it behooves me to be aware of certain traits in hiring, managing, and making decisions regarding continued employment.
I’m not sure of this woman’s mental clarity but for an obvious liberal college educator to poke a conservative legislature shows discourse with reality.
What this teacher is attempting is to force everyone around her to place a certain class of people in a pre-determined box.
A friend of mine said if the first thing you see when you look at me is a black man we may have philosophical differences.
The first thing I see are your eyes.
All who don’t agree with this woke czar on woke culture must be “re-educated!”
We need Kristi to step in and stop this idiocy.
Vern says: “We need Kristi to step in and stop this idiocy.”
We need Kristi to step down… and stop this idiocy.
This person is indicative of the primary disconnect our public university system has with it’s primary purpose. They are experiencing declining enrollment pretty much across the board and their proposed solution is more government support. In the private sector, when a business experiences fewer customers and less revenue, the bank doesn’t give them more money. Quite the opposite. Simply put, the customers don’t see value in the product and are getting what they need in other ways or other places. After watching this, I totally understand.
When did the legislature authorize the spending of millions of dollars on diversity czars and woke wizards and equity committees and more and more bureaucrats to chase non-existent problems? NEVER. This was never funded. The liberals on campus are stealing our money to brainwash our kids and NOBODY ever oked the spending of this money. Kristi, please step in and stop this!
According to this “instructor’s ” view, the Legislature is the problem. That may be true in her world. As a legislator, I want students to arrive on campus, attend classes of their choice, learn subject matter to a proficient degree, and successfully receive a degree in a career as desired. Obviously my vision is quite different from hers.. If, indeed, the Legislature is the problem, we certainly could remove ourselves from the equation.
About 5 years ago I was at a Coyote luncheon where President Abbot was speaking. The luncheon was in January. When asked what he thought would be USD’s biggest problems with the legislature, he responded with what the legislature would do with gun control and with trans using public bathrooms. At that point I realized that it had gone to far and that they would never need or get another dime from me. Still cheer for the teams, but not for the U.
Yet another reason to not support USD financial.
Far across the plains of Brookings as far as I can see. Stands an old abandoned outhouse called the University. It’s at Vermillion.
It even more true today than it has ever been.