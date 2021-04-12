Sioux Falls man files with FEC to run for President on Communist ticket in 2026. Because, of course.

A Sioux Falls man has been filing a number of documents with the Federal Elections Commission in recent days, including Statement of Candidacy filed electronically yesterday.

Johnathan Edward Merkwan has filed paperwork to run for President as affiliated with the Communist Party in the 2026 election. When I looked him up on the Secretary of State’s website, I did notice that one thing he has to do first is to change his party registration:

According to the Secretary of State, this Communist Party presidential wannabe is actually registered as a Democrat.

Because, of course.

(Okay, c’mon. When someone tees up the obvious joke, am I supposed to ignore it?)