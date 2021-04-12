Sioux Falls man files with FEC to run for President on Communist ticket in 2026. Because, of course.

A Sioux Falls man has been filing a number of documents with the Federal Elections Commission in recent days, including Statement of Candidacy filed electronically yesterday.
Johnathan Edward Merkwan has filed paperwork to run for President as affiliated with the Communist Party in the 2026 election. When I looked him up on the Secretary of State’s website, I did notice that one thing he has to do first is to change his party registration:
According to the Secretary of State, this Communist Party presidential wannabe is actually registered as a Democrat.
Because, of course.
(Okay, c’mon. When someone tees up the obvious joke, am I supposed to ignore it?)
He misspelled Rick Weiland on his form 😂
How did I guess that this man lives in an apartment? I’m also guessing he’s driving a late model Subaru Outback.
I find it fascinating that those who wish to destroy this country are the first to take advantage of the freedoms our country offers.
Wonder if Herr Joseph Heidelberger is going to be his campaign manager? LOL!
It’s silly to compare the Democrats to communists. Communists are organized . . .
Noice….
Especially interesting as there is no Presidential Election in 2026….
I first read the headline and wondered if Erin Heidelberger accepted a position at a church in Sioux Falls and Cory announced his Presidential run as an out of the closet Communist. DSA and the Communist Party of America have nearly the same platform.
2026?