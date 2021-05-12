The news seems to be focusing on worries over inflation, fighting and unrest in the Middle East, and ever increasing gas lines.
Haven’t we seen this president before?
The next question is “who is going to emerge as our next Ronald Reagan?”
7 thoughts on “Inflation, Middle East unrest, and gas lines. Haven’t we seen this president before?”
Donald Trump! Donald Trump! 2024 will see the return of Donald Trump!
Absolutely!
Yes, we have seen this President before, Barrack Obama also known as Barry Soetoro. He brought in “refugees” that are still on our welfare rolls, raised our taxes, had high unemployment, caused racial division, and promoted LGBT. His “healthcare” plan was a total disaster, giving to the lazy, unproductive while fining the working citizens that could not afford the high premiums. He is also one of those pulling the strings of Pedo Joe.
grudz
grudz is the next RR.
Gas lines, high gas prices and conflict in the middle east inside of 6 months, bad job reports, raising taxes & crushing small business. New record for democrats
A career politician at work. Did old man Biden ever have a real job or has he been a politician all his life?
Maybe his kid Hunter will go to Nevada and get into politics promising free hookers for all.
We have already found him. (insert lightbulb emoticon here)