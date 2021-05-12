Posted today on Twitter from Governor Kristi Noem:
Anti American curriculum like Critical Race Theory is teaching our kids to hate America. I’m leading on this issue and pushing back against the radical Left. Join me and sign our petition today! https://t.co/8zSnQDSRvI
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 12, 2021
6 thoughts on “Gov Noem urges people to sign her petition against Critical Race Theory”
The Civil War was not about slavery, it was a battle for the rights of states against the tyranny of an oppressive federal government.
What in the hell are you talking about? Have you read the secession articles or statements that accompanied those states seceding from the Union? They made it clear that slavery was front and center. This is nuts! Is this what the Republican Party is today? Holy crap!
I joined with Governor Kristi Noem petition against Critical Race Theory.
Good for you, Honorable Carl Perry. Good for you! It is our hope that you join us in renaming the “Civil War” to “War Between the States.” It wasn’t about slavery, it was about the rights of states, like people, to determine their own liberties, to be free, to govern themselves as the almighty God saw fit. God bless you Mr. Perry for standing up and being against the Godless heathens and their anti-American ways!
Signed it the first day it came out. Agree with the Gov.
Someone should set up a House Committee on Un-American Activities. We need to investigate these subversives and determine which of them have communist ties.