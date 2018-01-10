It might not have been so unified, after all… Argus reporting some friction between Tapio and Interfaith group.

While Neal Tapio attended the Interfaith gathering held in the State Capitol Rotunda this Morning, and posed for a picture with the group in attendance, it sounds like there may have been some friction between Tapio and the group:

Members of the group invited Tapio to join them for a group photo. Tapio, looking uncomfortable, stood with them as cameras clicked and flashed.

Then he turned his back to the cameras and began yelling at those around him, “I don’t like being called a racist.”

The former state director for President Donald Trump then launched into a speech he’s frequently made before. He stressed the need to ban travel to the United States by Muslim individuals, particularly from Muslim-majority countries where groups have supported Sharia law.

and…

As Tapio stepped away from the group he told reporters that the interfaith day was a “political movement.”

and…

In weeks prior, U.S. House candidate Shantel Krebs expressed her support for implementing a national registration system similar to one set up after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Tapio also supported the registration system and on Monday called for the creation of a legislative work group to assess the cost of immigration and refugee resettlement in South Dakota.