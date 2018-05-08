Jackley/Trump mail piece hitting across the state Posted on May 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — 34 Comments ↓ Hot out of my mailbox, the Jackley for Governor campaign is hitting voters with a mail piece today with both he and the president on it: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Seems like every GOP candidate in the Governors and House race is embracing President Trump these days.
They recognize he is a winner.
So this Trump/Jackley piece drops the day after four women accuse New York’s attorney general of physical abuse.
While Donald Trump’s wife was caring for his newborn son, Donald was committing adultery with a stripper.
Morals are what we would have others pay attention to while we are busy winning, you see. Such utter, disgusting hypocrisy.
Dusty the least.
If the Trump pulls out of the Iran Nuclear deal and things escalate besides the US credibility for agreements is damaged this could really hurt them politically. World petroleum prices will skyrocket if there is military action in the Persian Gulf.
Yes, we should allow Iran to continue lying about how they are not building a nuclear bomb and let’s keep sending them pallets of cash so to help fund terrorists. Sounds like a solid, winning deal to me;)
MAGA!!
I’m still very upset Obama sent Iran all that money. Billions in cash! There’s a reason his administration kept the deal terms secret from the public.
I don’t claim to be an expert on Persian ambitions in Southwestern Asia, but I’ll never forget the 444 days when servants of the Ayatollah Khomeini held American diplomats hostage. Suffice it to say I’m not 100% convinced that giving Iran megabillions in exchange for a promise made us more secure.
Nor Oliver North selling arms to Iran.
I recall the ‘86 arms deal we made through Israel, hoping to free seven American hostages. Iran got weapons. We got cash & we got some hostages released. (Hezbollah freed 2 Americans: David Jacobsen and Father Larry Jenco, head of Catholic Relief Services). But you’re right — it was shady business. Negotiating with kidnappers is dangerous; it may incentivize them to take more hostages.
I recall Col. North then re-directed deal proceeds to equip the Contras, an action which ran afoul of congress. On March 4, 1987, Ronald Reagan, on national TV, took personal responsibility saying: “what began as a strategic opening to Iran deteriorated, in its implementation, into trading arms for hostages.”
Many called it the darkest hour of the Reagan decade.
Obama handed Iran 50x as much money for….a promise?
When’s his televised apology?
The Iran Deal has been destroyed!! We are finished with funding terrorists.
MAGA!!
But what if things don’t escalate? What if it enhances US credibility regarding agreements (it has an out written into it. Anyone who asserts the exercise of rights allowed in an agreement decreases credibility has never done a deal in their entire life)? Will it help them politically?
BTW, if you can predict petroleum prices, you need to become a broker. Read the article in the WSJ about how poorly future prices have been predicted, including negative shocks bringing prices down and positive shocks raising prices. An anonymous South Dakota bloggers prediction of oil prices should be ignored.
Wrong.
I’m sure everything will be just fine with the likes of John Bolton advising Trump. We shall see how this all plays out. Thank God at least a few sane people are there such as ret Gen. James Mattis.
So now we are going to have a contest to see who has taken the most photos with President Trump? I think Kristi Noem would win that one. I don’t see an endorsement from President Trump here, so in my mind this is somewhat of a deliberate attempt to mislead voters into thinking President Trump supports his candidacy. He says “Reforming the way Government works” Can he list one government reform that he personally led and accomplished? I once had my picture taken with Tiger Woods, but I still can’t break 80 on a tough golf course. Marty’s picture with President Trump says nothing about his ability to be a Governor.
I’m sure Trumps people all know that Kristi refused campaign events with him in the general election. Marty was one of the only electors not to call for Trump to drop off the ticket.
I do wonder if Kristi isn’t going to try to bring Ivanka here before June 5.
I think its marty saying he supports president trump. Good to see that kind of leadership.
Under a month to go, should be exciting
Is there a list of the politicians that are endorsing Jackley? Noem? Krebs? Johnson? These candidates are all claiming to be “conservative” but are any conservatives actually supporting them?
Johnson was Daugaard’s COS, nobody thinks that administration was conservative.
The only ones I’ve seen with endorsements are Jackley; Ravnsborg and Fitzgerald a few…. Krebs had EMILY’s List and a number of business people I saw… I have not seen any for Noem Tapio or Russell.
Not interested in more fluff. How many of these people endorsing actually know the candidates?
Krebs was *not* endorsed by EMILY’s List – they’re a pro-choice group supporting pro-choice women for political office. Krebs has been supported by the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life advocacy group. See: https://www.sba-list.org/candidate/shantel-krebs
That picture of Jackley with Trump is not flattering. Looks like he’s trying to kiss Trump. Very odd photo. I’m surprised they are using that one. I also agree that I think their embracing Trump is a mistake. Purely a political move but not what I want to see from a moral elected leader.
What a joke. Kristi is playing him like a fiddle.
HEY PAT, Where’s your reporting on the Jackley/Noem debate?
I had an evening of reporting on it on May 1st.
That’s funny, since it took place May 5th.
There were 2 debates. Americans for Prosperity debate was May 1st I believe. Same night Paul TenHaken scorched Jolene what’s her name.
Sometimes its better to be thought a fool than speak and remove all doubt
Maybe we could get some Russian money into this race. It was used by Cohen why can’t we funnel some to tapio, that Erickson guy supposedly has an in. Believe me.
Dumb idea on Marty’s part. Yes, Trump has a high approval rating in SD, but the public is smart enough to see when they’re being played as fools. Krebs is going to lose for the same reason.
Lost my wife’s vote over this. Lifetime R. Not happy. Still won’t vote for Kristi but it will be a no vote ballot. I know his approval is high, trumps in sd, but a risk since we still have early a month, by then lord knows what we will have with the trumpster fire.
looks like we will have 3 freed hostages from North Korea….
I agree joining one too closely to another politician can backfire for a lot of reasons, one of which is to appear to be unable to think for oneself or have loyalties above the public at large.
However, this apoplectic reactions to Trump is hilarious.
Yes, he is in many ways a crude buffoon but let’s look at results:
1) The economy is roaring, we have reached full employment, black/hispanic unemployment is at record lows. People on the lower rungs of the ladder are at their best this century.
2) We are on the verge of ending a 65 year war in Korea.
3) We have ISIS and radical Islamic destabilization (at home and abroad) on the run.
4) We have exited a destablizing and dictator supporting agreement with Iran
5) We have reformed and cut taxes that will make our country more competitive for a decade.
6) We gave significantly reduced onerous and counter-productive regulations.
The only failure since the guy has become President is no health insurance reform which was defeated by the anti-Freedom Caucus Pro-Obamacare nut job RINOS.
And, someone is going to not vote for a Governor candidate because a picture with a President which has actually improved the lives and prospects of Americans? Give me a break.