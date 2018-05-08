Release – Noem Statement on End of Iran Nuclear Deal

Noem Statement on End of Iran Nuclear Deal
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump terminated U.S. participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran:
“The Obama-era Iran deal was poorly negotiated, failed to permanently stop Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, and undermined American security and that of our ally Israel,” said Noem. “We should have walked away from this agreement at the very beginning, and I’m proud that President Trump has been bold enough to do so.”
Noem joined the House in voting down President Obama’s nuclear deal in September 2015, but the legislation was never signed into law.
###
“failed to permanently stop Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, and undermined American security and that of our ally Israel,” — How did it ” undermined American security and that of our ally Israel,”?— If Iran wishes to, they can now restart their nuclear program… As of now it appears they have more integrity than this trump nation that could not pull out of the deal, we violated a deal …why should any country trust us to keep our word while the lying idiot is prez.?
I think you have your facts a little mixed up. It was the prior idiot prez that gave us this deal, sending Iran millions in cash in the dark of night, not insisting on proper inspections to prove that Iran wasn’t violating the agreement, knowing that the millions we gave Iran would of course be used to foment unrest in other countries. Glad Trump had the sense to put an end to it.
You referring to the $400 million that Iran paid the US prior to the Shah’s overthrow for planes that were never delivered? You somehow think Iran has a way to mask radiation from IAEA inspections that somehow the US, EU, China, and Russia have not figured out? You’re the one with the mixed-up facts, the only one you got right was Iran will continue to foment unrest in the region. However, considering terminating the deal means Iran keeps its money, no longer needs to abet its nuclear ambitions or capabilities, and has increased incentive to flex its influence in the region to counter US interests it translates to a big loss for the US. Giving up everything for nothing is a poor negotiating strategy and doesn’t undo the past deal. It just gives Iran the high ground on the international stage. The only thing the US gets out of this is higher oil prices.
Just another action that severely undermines our relationships with our allies and standing in the world. Trump is a полезный идиот
So, you hate America just as much as Iran. Do you burn the American flag and chant ‘Death to America’ as well?
Higher oil prices or continue funding terrorist organizations?
Higher oil prices or unchecked nuclear bomb building?
Higher oil prices or unchecked ballistic missile testing?
Higher oil prices or continued human right abuses?
Iran is going to continue to do whatever they want, we’re just not going to pay them anymore.
Not only has many of our veterans saluted Trump, but Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain fully support the measures taken by Trump. The sanctions that are going to be reimposed may even free the Iranian people. You, you’ll continue to be a terrorist apologist. Now, back to CNN so they can tell you how much you should hate America and the freedoms you have been privileged with.
Trump was too patient by sticking with the agreement this long. I get holding out hope the mullah would come around and accept a real agreement. Gratefully, Trump’s hope didn’t become delusion and finally pulled the plug. But he now needs to see this to its end. In addition to harsh sanctions, he needs to be willing to support anti-mullah, democratic voices in Iran.
Does Kristi know that as Governor she can’t just send out press releases and praise someone else acting unilaterally? The role of a congressperson is essentially a press release machine. They don’t do anything.
Nothing she ran on in 2010 is fixed. Debt, Obamacare, immigration. All worse. Voters need to hear and see the contrast or they won’t put it together.
After just defending Jackley on another thread, I’m going to defend Noem.
Nothing Noem ran on is fixed because most of her time in office Obama was President. Then, when we got control of Congress, the anti-Freedom Caucus Pro-Obamacare RINOS negated our majorities so many of accomplishments have been what can be accomplished by Executive Order plus the tax cuts. That said, the accomplishments are long and positive for which Noem was supportive.
1) The economy is roaring, we have reached full employment, black/hispanic unemployment is at record lows. People on the lower rungs of the ladder are at their best this century.
2) We are on the verge of ending a 65 year war in Korea.
3) We have ISIS and radical Islamic destabilization (at home and abroad) on the run.
4) We have exited a destablizing and dictator supporting agreement with Iran
5) We have reformed and cut taxes that will make our country more competitive for a decade.
6) We gave significantly reduced onerous and counter-productive regulations.
As you obviously are unaware, we have a Constitution and Members of Congress aren’t dictators. They can only vote for solutions and articulate for solutions which Noem did and does very, very well.