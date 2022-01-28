Jason for South Dakota, the Campaign Committee for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has filed their campaign finance report this afternoon:
Ravnsborg Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
The committee reports that in 2021, Ravnsborg stepped back from campaigning, and only raised $1025, spending $14,998, yet still leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand to campaign in 2022.
3 thoughts on “Jason Ravnsborg Campaign Committee raises $1025, spends $14,998 leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand”
Plenty for a convention race, but it doesn’t look like he tried to raise any.
Sounds like Ravnsborg is focusing on doing his job as AG versus spending his time fundraising.
You go Jason. You show queen Kristi where to shove it