Jason Ravnsborg Campaign Committee raises $1025, spends $14,998 leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand

@SoDakCampaigns

Jason for South Dakota, the Campaign Committee for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has filed their campaign finance report this afternoon:

Ravnsborg Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The committee reports that in 2021, Ravnsborg stepped back from campaigning, and only raised $1025, spending $14,998, yet still leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand to campaign in 2022.

3 thoughts on “Jason Ravnsborg Campaign Committee raises $1025, spends $14,998 leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.