Jim Eschenbaum’s version of the SDGOP seeking the gullible who will pay to play.

I agree that people are funding candidates now instead of just throwing all the money to the state or state party. And I am perfectly OK with that. We don’t need any more money thrown to the state GOP than what we need to operate. – SDGOP Chair Jim Eschenbaum, SD Searchlight April 13, 2025

It must be a day that ends in a “Y,” because it looks like former 32 year Democrat Jim Eschenbaum is commanding his version of the SDGOP to do something for cash that’s kind of dumb again.

Today, in their latest fundraising desperation, they’re trying to get people to vote in what they’re claiming is a straw poll for governor.. except you have to pay them a dollar for each vote, and give them your credit card information for the privilege.

Is it really ‘a straw poll’ if everyone is buying their votes? Predictably, their attempt at a cash grab off of the back of candidates is not being received well.

Well, no sh*t it’s unofficial. It’s not really a gauge of anything except whether people can be convinced to give them money.

The SDGOP has done straw polls before. Previously under Chairman Dan Lederman they did one-vote for each person who signed up to receive emails at the state fair booth. There was no charge, and it was well received.

But this group attempting it solely to line their pockets? Not so much.

Update: Looks like the paranoid goofballs on the far right hate it too! LOL.