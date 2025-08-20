Release: Attorney General Jackley, Sioux Falls, Rapid City Mayors Announce Plans to Strengthen Addiction Treatment Centers in South Dakota

Attorney General Jackley, Sioux Falls, Rapid City Mayors Announce Plans to Strengthen Addiction Treatment Centers in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun announced plans Wednesday to use the National Opioid Settlement funds to strengthen addiction treatment centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

“These funds need to be used to expand access and recovery services so those struggling with addiction have a real chance at a better life,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “We need to make treatment more available to citizens before their addiction ultimately leads to jail or prison. Addiction is today’s crisis; we can’t wait until tomorrow.”

South Dakota is expected to receive $79 million over an 18-year period from settlements with pharmaceutical companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic. The National Opioid Settlement Fund has been handled by the South Dakota Attorney General and is administered by the South Dakota Department of Social Services. So far, more than $31 million has been received. The funds have not yet been spent.

Both Mayors said the addiction problem has continue to increase in their communities. They said funding for local addiction services is needed and the best plan is local treatment centers.

“Substance abuse is a serious issue and a major driver of crime in our communities,” said Rapid City Mayor Salamun. “The state has an incredible opportunity to strengthen public safety by unleashing opioid settlement funds to bolster effective treatment and rehabilitation efforts—empowering recovery, restoring families, and building a safer, stronger future for South Dakota.”

Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken said these funds will help enhance programs already being offered in that community. “We appreciate the Attorney General’s urgency to put these funds to work to help those struggling with addiction. The time is now to act and strengthen or expand existing services while we consider other areas that need to be explored to fill existing gaps,” he said. “We’ve led on this in the past through initiatives like The Link and are ready to keep moving forward to address addiction challenges through strategic use of these settlement dollars.”

Attorney General Jackley and Mayors Salamun and TenHaken said they expect residents from surrounding cities and tribal communities to also access the planned treatment centers.

-30-