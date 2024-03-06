Jim Halverson enters District 21 State House race, setting up 3-way primary

Filed late last week, and now up on the Secretary of State’s website is the Statement of Organization committee filing for Jim Halverson, who is running for the open House seat in District 21.

If you aren’t familiar with Jim, us old-timers recognize him as the son of State Senate icon Harold Halverson who served 26 years in the South Dakota State Legislature. And far younger Republicans might also know him as the father of Hayley Halverson, who has been an officer with the College Republicans, and is now traveling around the state working for the Dusty Johnson campaign.

Jim had previously made a run for the State Senate back in 1990, when Doris Miner was a long-time Democrat State Senator, and it was a tough, tough district for Republicans. I’m sure an official announcement will be forthcoming, but it’s great to see such a good guy willing to step up and run.

Also noteworthy is that former legislator and Secretary of Ag Kim Vanneman is serving as treasurer for his campaign committee.

This sets up a very competitive primary with three candidates, Halverson, Rep. Marty Overweg and Lee Qualm, all competing for the two House seats.

If you’d like to donate to Jim’s campaign, you can send your donation to:

Jim Halverson for House

PO Box 334

Winner, SD 57580

Stay tuned!