Joe Sneve & Jon Ellis announce new Dakota Scout newspaper venture releasing September 1

Joe Sneve and Jonathan Ellis announced this morning that they will be launching their new venture “The Dakota Scout” on September 1st, noting it to be “South Dakota’s leading alternative, independent and locally-owned newspaper, with a focus on state and local government and politics in Sioux Falls and at the South Dakota Capitol.”

We are so excited to be entering a new era of South Dakota journalism and can’t wait to begin bringing you news that matters in just a few short days… pic.twitter.com/DpcZ9d62w0 — Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) August 15, 2022

Congratulations to Joe & Jon on the effort. It might be nice to have something that’s related to what area residents actually want to read about. You can sign up to hear about their publication here.