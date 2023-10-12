Johnson Condemns Hamas Terror Attacks on Israel

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) cosponsored legislation to condemn Hamas in the strongest terms and express unconditional and unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself. In the wake of the Hamas acts of terror on Israel, Johnson expressed his support for America’s ally Israel.

“As Hamas continues to commit barbaric violence against innocent Israeli elderly, women, and children, the U.S. House stands nearly united in its support for Israel,” said Johnson. “Americans remain among the missing; the U.S. should remain steadfast in its mission to bring these people home.”

The House Resolution is cosponsored by 414 members of Congress.

Click here for bill text.