South Dakotans for Israel holding prayer vigil. NDN collective probably won’t attend.

After the news of the horrendous terrorist attacks in Israel where entire families were executed and there are reports that children were beheaded by terrorists, the group South Dakotans for Israel and the Calvary Chapel Church are holding a prayer vigil this coming Sunday in Sioux Falls at the El Riad Shrine Center:

You can find out more by clicking here.

However, based on a recent facebook post, I don’t believe the NDN Collective will be in attendance.

(I’m not linking to that. You can look it up yourself if you are so inclined.)