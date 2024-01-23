Johnson Earns A+ Pro-Life Rating

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) earned an A+ rating on Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life Scorecard for his votes and actions in 2023.

“Every life should be protected, no matter how small,” said Johnson. “Unfortunately, the Biden administration wants to do anything it can to promote access to abortion. I’m committed to defending even the tiniest of humans and prohibiting taxpayer dollars from funding abortion services.”

Johnson took nine votes in 2023 to protect life. View the scorecard here.

