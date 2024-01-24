Yankton new GOP Committee v old GOP Committee battle NOT over.. more to come.

Found out some more interesting info this noon hour.
Had a nice note from the plaintiff’s counsel providing the memorandum decision, and very politely letting me know that when I heard through another party that the case was dismissed and over… no, it’s not over.
And while not delving into the merits of the case, the plaintiffs have a right to respond to the memorandum decision by the judge before it becomes final, and intend to do so. (Details in the memo).
So, just when you think it’s over.. maybe not.
My biggest takeaway from the memo for me was the judge’s statement that…
Here, the Yankton County Republicans are asking for a judicial interpretation of the expenditure limitation clause in Section VIII, Subsection 3 of the by-laws of the South Dakota Republican Party. While the court understands that it can construe by-laws under contract principles, these are the by-laws of a political party. Additionally, the Plaintiff is asking that the court find that the individual defendants have breached their fiduciary duty owed to the Yankton County Republicans and/or that these persons have otherwise improperly taken funds belonging to the Yankton County Republicans. The only way these determinations could be made is to hear evidence as to the internal workings of the Yankton County Republicans and/or the practices of that and other county Republican central committees. None of these matters are justiciable by the court and, therefore, this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.
and..
In light of the lack of subject matter jurisdiction, the court is not required to examine the other issues raised by parties, but it will do so in the future in the event the court reconsiders this jurisdictional issue upon further briefing by the parties, or if an appeal is filed and the South Dakota Supreme Court determines that the claims presented in the Amended Complaint are justiciable.
There seems to be an incredible amount of grey area which the court doesn’t seem eager to get into. But it also appears that even if the judge makes an official ruling one way or the other – or declines to – the matter could continue up to the South Dakota Supreme Court for a request whether it can be addressed.
This ball appears to be ready to continue rolling on.
But, does it help with the mission of the GOP? No. Not really.
6 thoughts on “Yankton new GOP Committee v old GOP Committee battle NOT over.. more to come.”
No doubt that the ball will keep rolling because the “new”
GOP extremists are much like the wokes in that their only goal is to amass power to rule, not govern.
If they can’t win it, they’ll destroy it.
Win or lose, it’s going to be destroyed.
Sickening to see other counties also dealing with these frauds. We watched Pennington GOP grow into a respected and involved institution in our community. We saw them raise more funds over the past few years than ever before. These hard workers had developed a solid treasury to continute working for the people of South Dakota. All it took was one committee meeting to hand it all over to a bunch of worms who spent the last several years working directly AGAINST the GOP and recruiting know-nothing Republicans from their cult-*ahem* church communities and new movers who just got here by lying about being Noem supporters and drumming up visceral reactivity. Our state is going from actively productive to reactively destructive because of these yellow cur.
The election-deniers, neocons, wackadoodles, whatever you want to call them are even worse than Democrats in SD. They are moving the center away from the Republican party. They are equally as bad as the LGBT, BLM, Antifa, and even MORE dishonest. They will gut the county GOPs in the name of nothing. They stand for nothing. They accomplish nothing. They know nothing. Yet they will do anything for even a sliver of passing relevance. They don’t care about positive change, they just want to make ANY impact whatsoever with any means whatsoever, including riding on the back of Trump while working tirelessly against his next Vice President pick. How much more absurdity are we going to see from these cowards? How many more times are you soft-handed Republicans going to pretend this is a fixable situation? The SOUTH DAKOTA Republican party needs to grow a pear, and I give my kudos to Yankton for trying to do exactly that. I don’t know about you all, but I will fight, kill, and gladly die for my state.
Hold on there…no needs to “fight, kill, or die for their state.” What we need to do is show up and vote the destructive element of the local GOP organizations out of office. Go out and recruit the historic Republicans who are sitting on the sidelines because it is just too unpleasant to discuss Party affairs with this group of adamant internet addicts who advocate violence.Let us not advocate violence ourselves.
At the ’22 convention we saw these same do-nothings try to vote themselves money out of the SDGOP treasury.
Having contributed nothing, they thought they were entitled to everything.
It goes without saying the original fundraisers and donors would not have put that money into the county and state bank accounts only to have people who have actively worked against the party’s objectives seize it.
They don’t want to support the party, they want the party to support them.
This new group could do for the Democrats what they could never do for themselves. Make them relevant again.