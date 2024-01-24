Yankton new GOP Committee v old GOP Committee battle NOT over.. more to come.

Found out some more interesting info this noon hour.

Had a nice note from the plaintiff’s counsel providing the memorandum decision, and very politely letting me know that when I heard through another party that the case was dismissed and over… no, it’s not over.

And while not delving into the merits of the case, the plaintiffs have a right to respond to the memorandum decision by the judge before it becomes final, and intend to do so. (Details in the memo).

So, just when you think it’s over.. maybe not.

My biggest takeaway from the memo for me was the judge’s statement that…

Here, the Yankton County Republicans are asking for a judicial interpretation of the expenditure limitation clause in Section VIII, Subsection 3 of the by-laws of the South Dakota Republican Party. While the court understands that it can construe by-laws under contract principles, these are the by-laws of a political party. Additionally, the Plaintiff is asking that the court find that the individual defendants have breached their fiduciary duty owed to the Yankton County Republicans and/or that these persons have otherwise improperly taken funds belonging to the Yankton County Republicans. The only way these determinations could be made is to hear evidence as to the internal workings of the Yankton County Republicans and/or the practices of that and other county Republican central committees. None of these matters are justiciable by the court and, therefore, this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction. and.. In light of the lack of subject matter jurisdiction, the court is not required to examine the other issues raised by parties, but it will do so in the future in the event the court reconsiders this jurisdictional issue upon further briefing by the parties, or if an appeal is filed and the South Dakota Supreme Court determines that the claims presented in the Amended Complaint are justiciable.

There seems to be an incredible amount of grey area which the court doesn’t seem eager to get into. But it also appears that even if the judge makes an official ruling one way or the other – or declines to – the matter could continue up to the South Dakota Supreme Court for a request whether it can be addressed.

This ball appears to be ready to continue rolling on.

But, does it help with the mission of the GOP? No. Not really.