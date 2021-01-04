Johnson’s First Bill in 117th Congress to Set Supreme Court at Nine

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced a constitutional amendment which limits the size of the U.S. Supreme Court to nine Justices. In recent months, there have been calls to “pack the court” following the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Since 1869, our Supreme Court has had nine Justices,” said Johnson. “We are living in a hyper-partisan world and Democrat leaders have already called for additional seats on the court. The control of the Senate hangs in the balance and if Democrats are successful in Georgia, we could very well see efforts to pack the Supreme Court. We must preserve the impartiality of the Supreme Court and setting the court at nine will do just that. My constitutional amendment is more necessary than ever.”

Johnson discusses his constitutional amendment in front of the Supreme Court.

Johnson’s House Joint Resolution is cosponsored by Reps. Randy K. Weber (TX-14), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Mike Kelly (PA-16), August Pfluger (TX-11), Fred Keller (PA-12), David Joyce (OH-14), Brian Babin (TX-36), and John Ketko (NY-24). It is also endorsed by Freedom Works. Text can be found here.

