Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: 33 Yea, 1 Nay for Censure, Limiting of access to LRC, and lifting of suspension

The motion to discipline State Senator Julie Frye Mueller for her conduct with an employee with the Legislative Research Council has gone to the Senate floor, and passed almost unanimously on a vote of 33 Yeas, with Senator Pischke as the 1 Nay for her formal Censure, the Limiting of Frye Mueller’s access to the Legislative Research Council, and the lifting of Frye-Mueller’s suspension from the Senate Floor.

The Sergeant of Arms was commanded by Larry Rhoden at the podium to contact Senator Frye Mueller to let her know she could come back to the Senate.

Frye-Mueller quietly returned to the floor to little notice and no fanfare during the discussion on the next legislative matter, and took her place next to her only defender, Senator Tom Pischke.