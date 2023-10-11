Had a long-time reader just point this out. I don’t think I’ve ever heard this one:
Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to rob a bank in the southwestern part of the city.
and..
The Argus Leader is not naming the man at this time because the court case is currently not one this news outlet would follow through trial. If major developments unfold, we will update accordingly.
So, the identity of the person arrested for attempting to rob a bank is not pertinent to the story? That’s just nuts. I think that’s a HUGE part of the story.
Way to phone it in, Argus.
12 thoughts on “Just the facts. Or at least the facts we choose to disclose, except the important one…”
They did the same thing in the article about the arrest for over a dozen home burglaries:
https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/crime/2023/09/22/sioux-falls-police-arrest-18-year-old-tied-to-13-burglaries-thefts/70931200007/?utm_source=psif-newsletter_dailybriefing&utm_content=1085al%20-%20top%205%20exclusive%20subscriber%20newsletter&utm_campaign=newsletter_dailybriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_term=adhoc
Interesting that Kelo and other media named him and showed his face. The Argus appears to be protecting people based on race.
Over the last five years or so, it seems like I can’t talk to any of my fellow Republicans without the issue of race arising. Especially BLM. I usually ask them these questions…
What color was the man who was responsible for over 40 million deaths in WW2? What race butchered Native Americans? And what race is Vladimir Putin?
White men enslaved millions of black human beings in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries… for profit… and we wonder why they might not see capitalism the same way we do.
Let’s try to keep things in perspective.
I’m sure his ethnicity had nothing to do with it.
I think if I was in the Legislature right now I would draft a bill to allow local governments to post their legal notifications online. The corporate owned woke newspapers are not really serving the public any more.
From the Argus article… “The man was given money from the cashier, and then “wandered inside the building,” according to the release, before customers detained him as police arrived.”
I wouldn’t assume that it was his race that concerned the Argus.
he robbed the bank, wandered around inside, had no weapons.
Could be mentally ill/challenged or otherwise not competent to stand trial
A 39 year old white male, Matthew Timoney, was arrested for the crime. Kelloland show his face and disclosed his name.
Pat should have posted this information as part of his reporting. That was irresponsible of him to bring attention to the strange reporting of the Argus without clarifying the matter himself.
What?! Pat just said the Argus is dialing it in. Seriously. That’s all Pat said. The irresponsibility is yours. You are the one putting words in Pat’s mouth. You drew your own conclusions!
What are you on?
Wut? He was saying Pat did the exact same thing the Argus did: bury the lede on his identity. This was an astoundingly dumb reply.