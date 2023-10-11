Updated 2024 Candidate List, new candidates popping up

I’ve updated my 2024 Candidate list, and it appears that new candidates are popping up faster and faster, with announcements or filing paperwork to run with the Secretary of State.

For those who have announced or filed that I haven’t previously mentioned in an article:

Brad Jankord (R) has filed paperwork to run for the House in District 13, after having had announced his intentions to the Dakota Scout last week; and

has filed paperwork to run for the House in District 13, after having had announced his intentions to the Dakota Scout last week; and District 27 State Senate candidate Anthony Kadol (R) filed papers and announced his candidacy in the Rapid City Journal.

I know of more out there, but they aren’t making it public yet, so we’ll just have to hold on for a little bit.

If you know of others who have “officially” announced, or who have filed a statement of organization for their candidacy, drop me a note.