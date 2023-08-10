KEVN in Rapid City has a story on their website today regarding how The Monument is preparing for the SDGOP Trump Rally:
The South Dakota GOP originally contacted The Monument to rent space for a fundraiser dinner. The event changed from a dinner to a rally when Governor Kristi Noem and Trump both stated they would be attending. The Monument is working with the secret service as well as local law enforcement to set up a safety plan for the former president.
and..
The South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders Rally will be held Friday, September 8th, in The Monument’s Ice Arena. The arena can hold up to 6,500 people, and tickets have already sold out.
2 thoughts on “KEVN notes The Monument getting ready for sold out SDGOP Trump Rally in September”
We just don’t get it!! The majority of Republicans disapprove of Trump and the majority of Democrats disapprove of Biden/Harris. It continues to be nose holding voting for politicians because qualified, dignified, intellectuals refuse to run & get daily bashing by the media and those of opposite political persuasion. Truly, we’re terrified for our children/grandchildren!
A very exciting day for South Dakota. It’s not often a former President visits our state.