Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Girls Dream”
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Yesterday, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad called “Girls Dream.” The ad features Riley Gaines, a twelve-time All-American female swimmer who was forced to compete against a biological male at the NCAA National Championships.
“I’ve worked hard to accomplish my dream, becoming a twelve-time All-American swimmer. But for girls across America, that dream is being stolen by men competing in women’s sports,” Riley Gaines says in the ad. “And the extreme left supports it, like Jamie Smith… he even voted in favor of it, jeopardizing girls’ sports. Kristi Noem stood up for us, passing the toughest law in the country to defend female sports. I trust Governor Noem to fight for girls across South Dakota.”
Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem signed the toughest law in the nation to protect fairness in girls’ sports, SB 46. It was the first bill that she signed in 2022. Jamie Smith, the Governor’s opponent, voted against that bill in the state legislature.
Riley Gaines has previously declared that she felt “extreme discomfort” when she was forced to share a locker room with a biological male.
###
10 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Girls Dream””
Kristi Noem works to Seek Solutions to Problems That Do NOT exist in South Dakota!
This statement was made by Kristi Noem Scapegoating South Dakotans in her run for President in 2024 committee.
Laughable at best….from a Republican
She vetos the original bill, blanes conservatives….sets up a website
Leadership…nope
Who has the website now? Jamie Smith for Governor.
Oh yeah what was that site? https://defendtitleixnow.com/ ?
It doesn’t feel like she needs more motivation in her “base” which is what this ad is tailored for. The whole trans rights stuff just doesn’t feel like its that big of an issue in South Dakota, and the SDSHAA has already revised the rules, as has the NCAA. She is just highlighting something to get mad about but it isn’t a real problem. I’m not going to support her as a swing voter with this message.
It’s a nonsense issue. If a problem arises (and I doubt it will) the High School Activities Association can solve it. Governor Noem’s emphasis on this issue leads me to question her judgement.
Good ad and it shows just how far left the out-of-touch Jamie Smith is for South Dakota.
This is a cheap, ridiculous ad that only you fanboys can relate to. Your orange leader would file a lawsuit.
Girls dream…of reproductive rights.
https://twitter.com/nancymace/status/1579867545099964418