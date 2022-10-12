Morning Consult has dropped their new ranking of Governors out there today as we wind down the days until the election. And in the bad news for Jamie Smith Department, even after months of bruising attacks against her, Governor Noem still ranks as the 17th most popular Governor in the nation, with an approval rating of 57%
NEW: Most Americans still like their governors — only 8 have less than 50% approval ratings.
Our latest quarterly ranking: https://t.co/6QGN1lcRRf pic.twitter.com/BiSBqPB5eb
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) October 11, 2022
5 thoughts on “Even after months of attacks against her, Governor Noem still 17th most popular Governor in the nation”
But wait I thought Jamie was only 3 points behind Gov. Noem??? I would be surprised if he was even within 13 points of the Governor.
He’s not going to win, but you’re about to find out that she’s not as popular in SD as you think.
yeah those democrats and their policies are extremely popular in South Dakota or in the rest of the country for that matter LOL
Fair enough. But compare her ratings to the North Dakota governor. And remember, this is a quarterly poll. They started the survey over 3 months ago.
Noem is the one spending most of the money in this race and she isn’t leading by much, according to more recent polling. This is one good ad away from an upset.
Well, now we know what the result in November will be now:
Noem 57%
Smith 40%
Quint 3%
First time a governor would have been reelected with under 60% of the vote since 1990.