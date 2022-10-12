Even after months of attacks against her, Governor Noem still 17th most popular Governor in the nation

Morning Consult has dropped their new ranking of Governors out there today as we wind down the days until the election. And in the bad news for Jamie Smith Department, even after months of bruising attacks against her, Governor Noem still ranks as the 17th most popular Governor in the nation, with an approval rating of 57%

NEW: Most Americans still like their governors — only 8 have less than 50% approval ratings. Our latest quarterly ranking: https://t.co/6QGN1lcRRf pic.twitter.com/BiSBqPB5eb — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) October 11, 2022