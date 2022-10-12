Just a short time after running on the Democrat ticket for President, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democrat Party:
I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022
13 thoughts on “Former Congresswoman, Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democrat Party”
Is she joining the United Russia Party? That’s the best fit for her.
For mother Russia !!!
Tulsi is way way out there anyways. She is more with either the wacky Libertarians which have a fixation with conspiracy theories and recreational drug use or join Steven Seagal in Russia. I could see Tulsi as a new commentator for one of those Pro-Putin Russian state television shows pushing the propaganda there.
Because she leaves the democrat party, immediately Elk jumps to a Russia comment. Ridiculous.
She has long been spouting the Putin line. I have said so many times. And not just recently.
Russia, Russia, Russia, the best lie the Democrats have?
Bless your heart. The best lie you Repubs have is that the 2020 election was stolen.
Everyone knows if you aren’t a democrat obviously you are a Russian stooge. LOL
*Democratic Party. Come on, Tulsi has it right there in the tweet.
“AND ABOVE ALL, WHO ARE DRAGGING US CLOSER TO NUCLEAR WAR”
That’s Tulsi Gabbard. Blaming America for Putin’s threats. Yes, I truly believe that she is sympathetic to Russia.
Listen to that video. The radical language. She’s dividing Americans. Doing exactly what Putin wants. But doing it… beautifully.
THE SKY IS FALLING…..THE SKY IS FALLING!!!!
I see you found yourself another BS theme to cry about…….what a dolt.
elk, if you look at the time line of events in the Russia v Ukraine conflict, between 2015-2021 there was a pause. Obama was a lame duck and Trump was rising; Putin just coincidently decided to lie low for a few years?
Putin only resumed hostilities after Biden took office. It’s not a stretch to believe that everybody in America who voted for Biden is to blame for the current carnage. The Biden administration is weak, weakness invites violence, and the whole world knows it.
Good riddance