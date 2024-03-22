KRISTI GOLDEN ANNOUNCES DISTRICT 9 HOUSE CANDIDACY

Hartford, SD — Kristi Golden has announced her candidacy as a Republican for District 9 House.

“After raising my family in District 9, I am thrilled at the chance to represent my friends and neighbors. Throughout my career, I’ve been involved in serving the community and public service which has included a variety of experiences that have shaped my skills and perspectives. I’ve learned that big, top-down approaches aren’t always effective in solving problems. It’s the grassroots, local-up solutions that truly create meaningful change,” said Golden.

Golden is a founding member of the West Central Education Foundation which has raised and distributed nearly $200,000 for projects in the district.

“I’m proud to have deep South Dakota roots and strong core values. I believe in supporting strong, healthy families, fiscally conservative management of our resources, and investing in our state’s future,” said Golden. “I’m excited to bring a fresh outlook to the table and am eager to tackle the issues that matter most to the people of South Dakota.”

Golden is a graduate of Washington High School and the University of Sioux Falls. She and husband, Bill have two adult daughters. Golden experience includes working on Capitol Hill for U.S. Senator Larry Pressler, guest hosting and covering local politics on local talk radio, and running her own business.

For more information about Kristi Golden’s campaign for State House, please visit www.kristigolden.com or connect on social media.