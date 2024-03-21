Jim Halverson announces campaign for State Representative in District 21

HALVERSON ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE
(Winner, SD) Jim Halverson announced today that he will be running for State Representative in District 21, which covers the counties of Aurora, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, and Tripp. Halverson has been a resident of the Winner area for nearly 40 years and currently works as an electrician at H&O Electric in Winner and coaches the Winner High School boys and girls golf teams. He resides just west of Winner with his wife, Coni.
“As I look forward to the coming years, I want to represent the people of all these communities and ensure all of their perspectives are finding a platform in Pierre. I believe my conservative values, common sense approach to good legislation, and ability to listen makes me someone who can serve our people well,” said Halverson.
Halverson brings a lifetime of experience serving our communities to the role. He moved back to the area in 1981 after serving with the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He’s since worked as a journeyman electrician at H&O Electric, and as the farm store manager at the Country Pride Coop. He’s also an active member of the South Central Economic Development Corporation and the El Riad Shrine Club.
Halverson also brings a wealth of shared knowledge and wisdom from his father, Harold Halverson, who served 26 years in the SD Legislature. For years, he watched as his father built relationships and demonstrated thoughtful decision-making to help South Dakota. He witnessed and studied what honest public service looks like and wants to serve his state with that same devotion.
“South central South Dakota is an amazing place to live, work, grow, and raise a family. I want to go to Pierre to help us make good decisions to give the next generation – the young people and families of our communities – a reason to come back here and make a home. We need to keep taxes as low as possible, invest thoughtfully in education and workforce development, and improve our laws rather than just add more of them. I know I can do that with the help of the good people of this area.”
Halverson’s addition to the race sets up a three-way Republican Party Primary in District 21. The Primary Election will be held on June 4, 2024.
4 thoughts on “Jim Halverson announces campaign for State Representative in District 21”
Another old one running for office.
Old?? He’s a pup?? I knew his father Harold Halvorson who served the Milbank area for many years in the Senate.
Indeed. Young Mr. Halvorson will be a huge addition to the legislatures. Huge.
Jim is a great person. He is very involved in his church and his family has been involved in politics for decades. In his spare time, he has taught my son and mom golfing lessons; amongst others. I have also gotten the chance to know his daughter who is a rockstar!! He is a great candidate who will make the right decisions for District 21.
The worst thing that could happen in our district, is that we allow division. My family and many families have been here for generations. We also, in Tripp County and Gregory County, have fought for our rights vs. Keystone XL and the multiple entities who were pushing the Gregory Co. Pumped Storage Project.
It will be the people who care, really care, who will uphold our way of life in District 21 and South Dakota. Those who give back to the community are typically the ones who “really give a damn”. I see so many people who have been present day in and day out for community events, community development, and improvement of youth programs. That is the meat and potatoes of our rural district. Thank you to everyone who cares enough to do this. Thank you so much.
Our children and grandchildren will be asked to take our spots, and it isn’t always the greatest position to take, as a State legislator…if you do it for the right reasons. I hope that the people, like Jim who aren’t career politicians, will continue to run and represent with objectivity.
Thank you for running!
Erin Tobin