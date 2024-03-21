Jim Halverson announces campaign for State Representative in District 21

HALVERSON ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE

(Winner, SD) Jim Halverson announced today that he will be running for State Representative in District 21, which covers the counties of Aurora, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, and Tripp. Halverson has been a resident of the Winner area for nearly 40 years and currently works as an electrician at H&O Electric in Winner and coaches the Winner High School boys and girls golf teams. He resides just west of Winner with his wife, Coni.

“As I look forward to the coming years, I want to represent the people of all these communities and ensure all of their perspectives are finding a platform in Pierre. I believe my conservative values, common sense approach to good legislation, and ability to listen makes me someone who can serve our people well,” said Halverson.

Halverson brings a lifetime of experience serving our communities to the role. He moved back to the area in 1981 after serving with the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He’s since worked as a journeyman electrician at H&O Electric, and as the farm store manager at the Country Pride Coop. He’s also an active member of the South Central Economic Development Corporation and the El Riad Shrine Club.

Halverson also brings a wealth of shared knowledge and wisdom from his father, Harold Halverson, who served 26 years in the SD Legislature. For years, he watched as his father built relationships and demonstrated thoughtful decision-making to help South Dakota. He witnessed and studied what honest public service looks like and wants to serve his state with that same devotion.

“South central South Dakota is an amazing place to live, work, grow, and raise a family. I want to go to Pierre to help us make good decisions to give the next generation – the young people and families of our communities – a reason to come back here and make a home. We need to keep taxes as low as possible, invest thoughtfully in education and workforce development, and improve our laws rather than just add more of them. I know I can do that with the help of the good people of this area.”

Halverson’s addition to the race sets up a three-way Republican Party Primary in District 21. The Primary Election will be held on June 4, 2024.