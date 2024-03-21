Dusty Johnson welcomes Governor Noem to House Ag Committee

Johnson Welcomes Governor Noem to House Ag Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a witness before the House Agriculture Committee hearing titled “The Danger China Poses to American Agriculture.” Noem and Johnson have been outspoken about the threat of the Chinese Communist Party purchasing U.S. farmland.

“China is our biggest adversary. Governor Noem has been active in stopping the threat of the Chinese Communist Party in South Dakota,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to welcome Governor Noem back to the House Ag Committee to share her perspective on how the state and federal government can work together to protect the U.S. from the CCP.”