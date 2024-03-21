Release: Senator Mike Diedrich Endorses Jason Green for Senate in Rapid City’s District 34

Senator Mike Diedrich Endorses Jason Green for Senate in Rapid City’s District 34

Rapid City, SD – After serving the people of District 34 for 13 years in the South Dakota Legislature, Senator Mike Diedrich announced today that he will not seek re-election to the South Dakota Senate after the conclusion of his current term.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my neighbors in District 34 as your Senator,” said Diedrich. “As I serve the remainder of this term, I would like to thank all my colleagues and friends who I’ve been blessed to work with over the years. So many have reached out to me, and I draw strength from them as I continue to fight cancer. Most of all, I thank my wife Connie and my sons Chris and Ross for their unwavering support. They are my rock.”

We need good people who come without an agenda to solve problems and leave our state better for their time in Pierre. That is why as my successor for District 34 Senate, I enthusiastically endorse my friend, Jason Green.”

“Like me, Jason is a former City Attorney and current in-house counsel for Monument Health. The experiences of solving problems every day prepared me very well to serve in the Senate. With those same experiences, I am confident Jason will continue District 34’s tradition of bringing people together and solving problems through steady leadership in the State Senate,” Diedrich said.

Jason Green states “I am humbled and honored to receive Senator Diedrich’s endorsement. The community greatly benefited from Senator Diedrich’s service in many capacities over the years. I intend to continue working hard for the people of District 34 just as he does.”

Green brings a wealth of experience to the Senate. After more than 10 years in the City Attorney’s Office in Rapid City, Jason has continued to serve the community working as Associate General Counsel at Monument Health. Green is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Rapid City, a former adjunct professor at the University of South Dakota West River Campus, and a Life Member of the NRA.

As a conservative Republican, Jason will focus on ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent in a fiscally responsible manner, improving infrastructure to provide Rapid City with access to vital resources and economic opportunity, supporting public safety, and continuing South Dakota’s tradition of limited government to maximize individual freedom.

Jason has a long history of community involvement, including volunteering with the Black Hills Federal Credit Union for more than 14 years, serving in many roles including being elected to several terms as Chairman by his fellow Board and Committee members. Additionally, he has served on the Governing Board and Finance Committees for Wellfully, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing addiction recovery, behavioral and psychiatric residential care to youth in the Black Hills area. Green also serves on the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Golf Course advisory committee.

Jason Green is a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and was recognized as an Outstanding Recent Graduate in 2007. He also holds two law degrees, one from the University of South Dakota School of Law and the other from Loyola University Chicago.

“My promise to taxpayers is that I look forward to working hard every day for the people of District 34 and I ask for your support on June 4th in the Republican primary election.”