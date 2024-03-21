GOP County group featuring speaker who wants to replace Republicans. As opposed to members of the other party.

Well, that’s a new one.

Yesterday, the Hand County Republican Party announced the speaker for their Republican Lincoln Day Dinner, a function designed to raise money for the group to conduct election related activities. And, It’s not something I’ve ever seen in 35 years of Republican Party activism.

Are they highlighting one of our elected officials, taking time from Washington or Pierre? No. No it’s not. Or featuring someone from another community who might be looking at running for higher office in the near future? Nope. Someone from out of State, promoting a message of Republican unity to win elections in the fall? Well, we can’t have that.

Well, who are they bringing in?

Stu Cvrk, Chair of the recently formed Bon Homme GOP.

No, really.

As opposed to bringing in someone who might help the local party raise money and bring people in, they’re bringing in someone from a different county whose claim to fame in the SDGOP is working to replace ‘establishment Republicans?‘ (click on the link, I’m not kidding)

I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a GOP group featuring someone working to throw out the people they’ve elected to office within the GOP.

Working to beat Democrats? Sure. But typically not working to beat members of their own party.

So, Statewide GOP and Hand County Republican elected officials.. I really hate to ask the question – but you aren’t going to buy tickets, and place ads in the Lincoln Day Dinner program to support a message of giving you the boot, are you? Because that seems counter-productive.

Food for thought.