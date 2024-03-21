Well, that’s a new one.
Yesterday, the Hand County Republican Party announced the speaker for their Republican Lincoln Day Dinner, a function designed to raise money for the group to conduct election related activities. And, It’s not something I’ve ever seen in 35 years of Republican Party activism.
Are they highlighting one of our elected officials, taking time from Washington or Pierre? No. No it’s not. Or featuring someone from another community who might be looking at running for higher office in the near future? Nope. Someone from out of State, promoting a message of Republican unity to win elections in the fall? Well, we can’t have that.
Well, who are they bringing in?
Stu Cvrk, Chair of the recently formed Bon Homme GOP.
No, really.
As opposed to bringing in someone who might help the local party raise money and bring people in, they’re bringing in someone from a different county whose claim to fame in the SDGOP is working to replace ‘establishment Republicans?‘ (click on the link, I’m not kidding)
I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a GOP group featuring someone working to throw out the people they’ve elected to office within the GOP.
Working to beat Democrats? Sure. But typically not working to beat members of their own party.
So, Statewide GOP and Hand County Republican elected officials.. I really hate to ask the question – but you aren’t going to buy tickets, and place ads in the Lincoln Day Dinner program to support a message of giving you the boot, are you? Because that seems counter-productive.
Food for thought.
10 thoughts on “GOP County group featuring speaker who wants to replace Republicans. As opposed to members of the other party.”
The Hand county chair is the leader of that new anti pipeline group.
it’s disturbing that so many South Dakotans seem hell-bent on shutting down our ethanol industry.
Where did all these stupid people come from?
Really? Shutting down the ethanol industry? How has ethanol been able to survive all these years without the CO2 pipeline? Pipeline is another scam based on bad science.
it has survived because the consumers of ethanol didn’t care about carbon sequestration until recently.
It’s like food. There was a time when nobody cared about chemicals or animal products in their food. Now there is a demand for organic, vegan products.
Those of us who still think food is food might think all this organic vegan stuff is just nonsense can see that what the consumers want creates the market demand.
If the consumers want ethanol with a low carbon index, our producers will have to make it, or lose market share.
Free government money — not the free market — drives energy producers’ choices. While private capital loves profit-making ideas, grifters love public funding. A carbon pipeline is a grifter’s delight, a solution to a non-problem.
So how is it “bad science”. Is it bad only because you disagree with carbon sequestration?
i sense a lot of people ignoring the damage trump has done to the gop at the rnc. as long as the state and county organizations function, the party is alive and well, they might think.
the decades that rush limbaugh, roger ailes and sean hannity spent grooming a citizen army with no partisan allegiances, had brought us to this current day where their poison has damaged all levels of the republican party.
i don’t get why there’s shock when demagogues steeped in MAGA-speak are popping up to run things at all levels. the old-guard gop was tone-deaf to the disdain of the left, and tone-deaf to the intentions of the alt-right to shove them aside.
the question at this point is less about treating these events as interesting anomalies, and more about when the classic long-time regulars are going to shove off from this bunch and regroup somewhere and be a full partner in our form of democracy again.
enquirer, This is not about Trump. These people are just nuts. This is like the people in Lake County who don’t like Casey Crabtree and SB 201 because it takes local control away from the counties, and they don’t like their locally-elected county commissioners because they won’t put discussion of the pipeline on their agenda. These are the same sort of people who want local control of the schools but then run to Pierre when their locally-elected school board does something they don’t like. They profess to believe in the First Amendment, but then they want government to regulate internet content they don’t like.
They are NUTS. They have always been nuts, and they were always around, showing up at public meetings long before Trump was a politician.
It is about Trump because those people you described used to be “fringe” until Trump made them mainstream. This is the logical conclusion that many have seen coming for years now but republicans convinced themselves it wasn’t going to happen. Now even billionaires are not supporting the republican candidate for president which is a pretty hard feat to pull off but by god he did it.
anon 5:16 is right to highlight an EMBOLDENING which trump has cultivated across the country. he’s not a conservative and he’s not a republican in the way we understand each, and his people don’t care.