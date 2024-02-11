Kristi Noem: Joe Biden mental capacity is clearly diminished

From Twitter:

Joe Biden proved tonight what the Special Counsel said. His mental capacity is clearly diminished.

He claimed that President Sisi (from Egypt) is president of Mexico!

Joe Biden and the Democrat party think the American people are stupid. The events of today make it clear the… pic.twitter.com/aBgzHxbetR

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 9, 2024