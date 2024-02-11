From Twitter:
Joe Biden proved tonight what the Special Counsel said. His mental capacity is clearly diminished.
He claimed that President Sisi (from Egypt) is president of Mexico!
Joe Biden and the Democrat party think the American people are stupid. The events of today make it clear the… pic.twitter.com/aBgzHxbetR
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 9, 2024
15 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: Joe Biden mental capacity is clearly diminished”
This is rich given the show host she was talking with called her the Governor of South Carolina. It was literally on a prompter and he still got it wrong. Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Hailey and has done some multiple times publicly. Lets not forget the time he thought he was in Sioux City, and he was in Sioux Falls.
Neither one is better than the other.
BUT BUT BUT BUT TRUMP!
So what is it that the good liberal soldiers say …. whataboutism.
biden made a misspeak of ‘mexico’ instead of egypt in the moment, but by context was clearly talking about egypt and israel. if we’re going to play schoolyard gotcha like this, over a scientific evaluation published by someone who has zero scientific/medical credentials, then fine. watters clear misspeak of governor noem’s employer is a huge problem, among many huge problems at fox.
The comparison you are trying to make between Watters and mumblin-stumblin Joey aren’t even in the same zip code.
echo echo echo echo echo echo echo
deflect deflect deflect deflect
oh yeah, you echo AND defect, thanks for the reminder.
* deflect
Really? You are the one that won’t address the issue; comparing Watter’s one misspeak with the dozens of gaffes, in multiple venues, by mumblin-stumblin Joe. So again, in what world is that even a close comparison?
Let’s see what kind of deflection you give for an answer this time.
Kristi trying hard to make some commotion, she’s in the final stretch for the VP spot. This isn’t a good topic though, because Trump is too old as well. MTG doing well sharing Hunter’s D pics, maybe she should try that?
Biden’s mental capacity was diminished before he was elected. Those with Trump Derangement Syndrome didn’t care…they justed hated Trump. He was chosen to be Obama’s puppet and that is readily apparent. Now I will wait for all the snide comments, and that’s okay with me.
Yes, we are going to get to choose between an old douche and an old turd sandwich. Thanks Gop and Dems.
instead of watching fox and o-a-n and newsmax all the time, maybe some of you you should watch c-span. during trump’s term, joe biden surfaced frequently in think tank sessions and policy conferences. his grasp of global politics and economics is second to none, his ability to lead is clear and unwavering, and he is always among the smartest people in any room he is in.
the true trump derangement is seen from the echo chamber in here clinging to trump, calling biden senile and considering trump to set a new high bar for brilliance and leadership, and clinging to the fox fables about his “transformative” term, which didn’t fix a single chronic problem of this country. even without covid, trump’s term would have ended with the same unceremonious clunk that we heard at the end of carter’s years. poor jimmy didn’t have a liars club cabal to spin fantasies about his achievements, or a pitchfork voter army to extend control of his party well past the time for him to get out of the way.
trump is the mental case, and with his court losses adding up, he is unwinding like a cheap watch. i am not glad about it, just concerned.
maybe instead of talking about old turd vs old douche you compare policies.
You want the border wide open or closed? you want more government regulation or less? you want lower or higher taxes? What’s worse, stupid tweets or stupid foreign policy?