Legalized Marijuana opponents spurred into action on IM 27

The Dakota Scout has an article this week on the community leaders who are joining the effort to keep recreational marijuana illegal in South Dakota after it passed only after being bundled together with medical pot:

“I didn’t expect recreational marijuana to pass last time,” TenHaken told The Dakota Scout on Tuesday after recording a series of radio advertisements on behalf of Protecting South Dakota Kids. TenHaken’s surprise at the passage of Amendment A two years ago isn’t unique for many of the opponents to IM-27. Amendment A won by a comfortable margin, with 54 percent of the vote. and.. “I am more vocal now, because we have more proof that it doesn’t work,” said Milstead, who joined TenHaken during a press conference on violent crime last month in which both urged people to vote against IM-27.

Read the entire story here at the Dakota Scout.

This vote will be interesting to watch, as recreational marijuana does not seem to have the popularity it claimed to have in the last election where it was bundled with medical. While the party has taken no official position on ballot measures this year, some conservative Republicans have banded together to fight it, and to help promote the effort against IM27.

Related to the topic, I do know that some local groups are so opposed to IM 27 that they are sending money to the anti-im27 group while at the same time not sending money to candidates.

Hm.. I think funding ballot measures over people isn’t the way to go. That’s what Democrats do, and look how they’ve ended up in the legislative process.