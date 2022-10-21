The Dakota Scout has an article this week on the community leaders who are joining the effort to keep recreational marijuana illegal in South Dakota after it passed only after being bundled together with medical pot:
“I didn’t expect recreational marijuana to pass last time,” TenHaken told The Dakota Scout on Tuesday after recording a series of radio advertisements on behalf of Protecting South Dakota Kids.
TenHaken’s surprise at the passage of Amendment A two years ago isn’t unique for many of the opponents to IM-27. Amendment A won by a comfortable margin, with 54 percent of the vote.
and..
“I am more vocal now, because we have more proof that it doesn’t work,” said Milstead, who joined TenHaken during a press conference on violent crime last month in which both urged people to vote against IM-27.
Read the entire story here at the Dakota Scout.
This vote will be interesting to watch, as recreational marijuana does not seem to have the popularity it claimed to have in the last election where it was bundled with medical. While the party has taken no official position on ballot measures this year, some conservative Republicans have banded together to fight it, and to help promote the effort against IM27.
Related to the topic, I do know that some local groups are so opposed to IM 27 that they are sending money to the anti-im27 group while at the same time not sending money to candidates.
Hm.. I think funding ballot measures over people isn’t the way to go. That’s what Democrats do, and look how they’ve ended up in the legislative process.
12 thoughts on “Legalized Marijuana opponents spurred into action on IM 27”
“Ballot measures over people”. Ballot measures ARE the people. (Civics-6th grade)
Have an issue you want to promote in the legislature? Get elected.
Politics 101.
(And because the point isn’t getting across, I’m noting that political parties should fund candidates. Not ballot measures.)
English matters. “Funding” is the operative word.
I have been one of the opponents by stating my reasons time and time again, I also do not beleive Recreational Marijuana has any suppot at all, while it may have support in large counties such as inside Minneaha or Pennington, the support is largely concentrated in 13 counties, whereas the population in 41 counties overwhelmingly opposed Amendment A, and I beleive much of the YES votes derived thanks to the Amendment including Medical of which a very large majority of the population did in fact support. Meaning, Amendment A was written in much a confusing manner, the voters did NOT understand exactly what was at stake. I also beleive Recreational Marijuana will lose, as I am predicting 366,000 +/- voters will participate in the Mid-Term Election, with 198,000 voting NO on I.M 27 and 168,000 voting YES on I.M 27 to defeat the ballot measure.
It does NOT matter if LAWS are adopted by the legislature or directly by the Voters – NO LAW goes into effect until ALL CITIZENS agree to consent to such law, thus being governed as such as per Article 6, Section 1. This means, every newly adopted law, whether through the Legislative Process of 105 Reps, or by the Public Initiative Process of 300,000 to 500,000 voters – the citizens have the right to challenge said laws up until June 30th, prior to the July 1st Effective Date. This allows the CITIZENS of each County to petition the voters to refer back to a public vote; petition or lobby the legislature to hold a special session to discuss a public matter; or to petition the courts to discuss the public matter in front of a Judge and Jury to get an legal opinion, assessment, and recommendation.
Democrats hate this part of our Constitution, cause they believe in Direct Democracy, as opposed to our RULE OF LAW of the Republic whereas the PEOPLE have the constitutional right to “republic together” meaning to hold conventions or to meet in a single setting to discuss public matters to concur and to confirm a specific law or code or action is in the best interests of ALL CITIZENS.
There is a high probability that IM27 is being setup as a straw man to discredit cannabis advocates.
But let’s be clear: Amendment A passed because about 50,000 fraudlent voter registrations tipped the scales.
Occam’s razor:
Now, the SD deep state wants to keep its monopoly on the industry to recoup its investment while leveraging the state’s cannabis registration database (as soon as they can get access) to target cannabis advocates for review and surveillance (it’s a digital scoop operation).
The rub:
Can we trust any results coming out of our shoddy election system right now?
My opinion:
No.
So, regardless of what happens in this election, we will continue to pursue freedom for cannabis users in SD, whose ballot boxes have been verifiably compromised (chain of custody, lack of software source code reviews, and lack of digital vote record provided to SD officials).
The new 5G Mind control waves have helped to suppress the drug damaged and impaired brains of pro-IM27 voters.
5G Mind Control Wave mobile units will be deployed in greater numbers as election day nears.
Chemtrails have always been a basic tool in the election result tool box. Lar can attest to that.
Lastly one of the greatest tools we have to change election results is our time travel machine which Lar has mentioned over at DFP but we are quick to ridicule him.
We will neither confirm nor deny Mr. Dale.
IM27 Vote NO! IM27 Will be Defeated!
Most of the concerns over the legalization of cannabis are bull pucky.
When you hear, “save the kids”, you should translate that to, “save our investments” on behalf of the shady religious coalition fighting the cannabis freedom movement (kicking against the pricks) to draw down the risk of investment in the state sponsored medical gestapo.
Here is every assertion put forward by the anti-cannabis “lobby” in SD, along with the our opinions. If you’d like to contribute to this thread, my contact information is toward the top of the page:
https://plainstribune.com/cc4l/im27
I strongly and openly supported IM26 as did 291,722 South Dakotans by more than 166,244 votes than the 125,478 votes against IM26. Only 3 counties(Douglas, Haakon, Harding) in entire state voted against IM26. I would have to say those numbers do not indicate any ambiguity to me, or most folks. Meanwhile Constitutional Amendment A only passed by 34,763 votes and more than 40 SD counties voted Nay. That clearly indicates to me that swing votes were in metropolitan areas. Your state sponsored medical gestapo comment and delusions of overwhelming support for rec marijuana carries no water. However if your referring to next months Constitutional Amendment D, I would agree.
Thank You. You are spot on, across the State:
41 Counties collectively voted NO on Amendment A. I assessed the fact, 60.A% of the voters in these counties voted not to approve Amendment A;
21 Counties collectively voted YES on Amendment A, in these counties, 57% of the voters voted to approve of the Amendment.
Furthermore, breakdown of those counties shows a very stark contrasted vote of the voters:
38 Counties clearly voted NO on Amendment A;
13 Counties clearly voted YES on Amendment A;
12 Counties were 50-50 split on Amendment A.
Knowing the vote on I.M 26 – Medical Cannabis – nearly 70% of ALL COUNTIES voted in favor of using Marijuana for “medical use” but yet, 62% disfavored Amendment A.
I believe, Amendment A confused the voters, they thought they were voting for Medical Use, but in reality, the Amendment would have approved both uses.
The S.D COURTS assessed the Amendment in much the same way I have – it was written to confuse the voters, it transferred to much power to the government, taking power from the legislature, let alone, it had more than one subjected topic, which was in fact NOT constitutional in itself.
Knowing how the “voters” have voted in the past, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2020 (two votes), I clearly see an expression, of which, ‘majority of voters time and time again, DO NOT support ‘recreational marijuana.
I also see this whole Marijuana Debate to be a difference in opinion between Rural S.D vs Urban S.D let alone a Public Matter considering Crime, as well as Difference in Political Opinion on how ‘we’ wish to be governed by.
I concluded in my assessment, knowing that 62% of the registered voters show up during Mid-Term Elections, and we currently have 587,000 registered voters, that means 366,000 voters will show up on November 8th (rough estimate) – I believe based on past votes, Recreational Marijuana will fail collecting 198,000 votes against, and only 168,000 votes in favor of.
Also: Look at the vote regarding MEADE COUNTY in 2020 – it was one of the Counties where the voters were 50-50, slightly in favor of Amendment A, but on I.M 26, the county itself saw 70% of the voters in favor of Medical Marijuana under strict rules. Then this past year, August 30th – voters petitined to loosen up those rules, you would think Recreation Marijuana supporters would come out in full force – no, the opposite occurred, 11% of the registered voters showed up in support of the COUNTY’s strict regulations voting 1,400 to 700 to ACCEPT the very tight, regulated, use of Medical Marijuana. The “marijuana supporters” failed to show up, showing a clear sign that rural residents do NOT support Recreational Marijana.
Your very assessment, has merit, as does mine, “WE” took the time to actually study that vote, looking at where the votes derive from.
One of the reasons Amendment A passed is because every ad, every statement, press release and every other item produced by the pros said-“If South Dakotans want medical marijauna, they have to vote for A”. How misleading and untruthful! Now we have medical marijuana and A is not in effect! Truth will always win, in the long run.
For your info, the SD Farm Bureau, a farm and ranch organization in this state representing the largest number of dues paying families, opposes I.M. 27 and is urging all member families to vote NO!
So, we can’t require mask mandates in a pandemic cause freedom but we can do grass? I’m sorry, we can do that grass – tobacco – but not that grass? Bunch of hypocrites and fools.
Respectfully, after I saw the reference on Cory’s blog, I wrote something that I’d like to repost here for your consideration.
With an issue like cannabis, it is difficult to say what can be trusted in media. Trump’s first term did something important .. if it didn’t give people courage, it gave we the people knowledge.
“Meet the new boss…”
—-
Larry; these were estimates bandied about by credible parties. I assume that since Hemp and Marijuana are both part of the cannabis plant, that the multi-subject rule was a stretch, but the Supreme Court turned into plastic men after verifying some troubling registration trends in the lead-up to the election. After a preponderance of the issue, I have high confidence that the Supreme Court decision was end-means (my opinion).
The rub – also my opinion – is that even with the Supreme Court’s justified knee capping of Amendment A, IM26 still passes easily while Amendment A would have lost by a larger margin than it passed. We knew Trump would easily carry SD, but the down ticket issues and candidates may have been impacted here, too. I’ve interviewed our Auditor. I’ve spoken with some well connected sources, we have a change in the SDGOP’s SOS, SDCanvassing turned up very bad voter role data and porous state election law. Was there fraud? I believe so, even though it doesn’t help my own personal political motivations (#lderegulate/legalize). If SOS looked the other way or Auditors were derelict with respect to their IT skill sets, I also believe that, after attending the meeting on the 4th floor of the capitol earlier this year, our county auditors are in trouble and South Dakota’s elections are being held hostage by a firm in MN, away from auditors (public and professional). I have viewed and pondered sufficient evidence to make these reasonable claims .. and I am not alone.
Names have been named.
It’s a mess.
It’s been a mess.
It’s time to clean it up.
And keep naming names.