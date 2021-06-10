Liberal blogger claims that only white male Republicans can be racist in South Dakota

I think Cory Heidelberger turned his ‘wokism’ up past 10 today, because he’s managed to come up with one of the goofiest trains of thought that I think I’ve seen in a while. Because he declares that only ‘White Male Republicans’ can be racist in South Dakota:
Racism flows from the group in power to the group(s) the powerful oppress to maintain their power. White male Republicans don’t like it when racial minorities gain any power, because such minority power, even the meager power of one Lakota chairman of one limited Legislative committee, threatens the racists in power. They thus project their own sins onto the minorities they must continue to oppress.
Racism does not flow the other way, from the less-empowered to the powerful. When Representative Bordeaux used the term “apple,” he was describing an American Indian individual who plays along with the white powers and thus props up their systemic racism.
Read that messed up stuff here.
So, when Legislative Leadership decides to act in advance of a law passed to standardize how a committee’s leadership is chosen to match that of every other committee, it’s racism…
But when someone else uses pejorative, racially charged language insinuating that someone is a native american on the outside and white on the inside and fans the fires of racial division, it can’t be racist… because the person doing such things can’t be racist, because he’s not a white male Republican. And we should all accept that kind of behavior in a lawmaker, because the state official he was referring to is “playing along with the white powers?”
When some prominent Democrats say that the party has a problem with wokism… this is the kind of stuff they’re referring to.
Not often I agree with Pat, but I do here. This was an especially awful take on CH’s part.
“Woky Heidelberger” LOL
I always thought racism was treating people differently or judging them based on their race, and that this was something that everyone was supposed to try not to do.
Is Cory’s contention that it’s okay for some people to judge people based on their race or to treat them differently for that reason?
Seems like a step in the wrong direction.
Martin Luther King must be gturning over in his grave. He wanted people to be judged and treated according to their character. Biden’s administration is promoting the exact opposite in the way they are handing out government largess. And they are stoking racial division in this way.
I have to say, especially in the recent covid thread, that it’s hoppin’ over there.
But yes, Cory doesn’t back down, does he?
Fierce, fearless, but wrong on some important issues.
Apparently, someone over there claimed that someone over here thinks I’m a kook. The horror! Perhaps it’s the anonymous posters which certainly are not from over there .. posting over here .. or something.
🙂
You are a kook and people here tell you that all the time.
The racism winds flow in one ear, out the other.
We should admire independent Americans who earn it.
That’s it.
He’s quoting the exact basis of Critical Race Theory. CRT is an expansion of the Critical Legal Theory developed a generation ago at Harvard Law School. CLT, in essence, takes the blindfold off Lady Justice’s holding of the scales. ALL disputes should be decided on the basis of status of the plaintiff vs. viewing all equally in the eyes of the law. In Elizabeth Warren-Harvard-speak: all positions of power, wealth, size, etc. are inherently evil and the law, in all cases, must favor the “little guy” over the oppressor.
So, a minority criminal was oppressed, so his action is not a crime. A rioter was protesting oppression when he burned down your home, so, there is no crime. An oppressed individual can make up stories about your racism, exploitation, abuse, __________ (insert Woke Outrage of the Day here) without recourse, but, if you answer the charges, you can be fired, cancelled, jailed, vilified, etc without regard.
A perfect world in the eyes of CAH.
I just wonder when CAH will acknowledge his own inherent and systemic racism.
Why are you surprised by his words? This is standard Critical Race Theory thinking and teaching.
CRT has been embraced by many education leaders and is being taught in public schools in the US.
