Liberal blogger claims that only white male Republicans can be racist in South Dakota

I think Cory Heidelberger turned his ‘wokism’ up past 10 today, because he’s managed to come up with one of the goofiest trains of thought that I think I’ve seen in a while. Because he declares that only ‘White Male Republicans’ can be racist in South Dakota:

Racism flows from the group in power to the group(s) the powerful oppress to maintain their power. White male Republicans don’t like it when racial minorities gain any power, because such minority power, even the meager power of one Lakota chairman of one limited Legislative committee, threatens the racists in power. They thus project their own sins onto the minorities they must continue to oppress. Racism does not flow the other way, from the less-empowered to the powerful. When Representative Bordeaux used the term “apple,” he was describing an American Indian individual who plays along with the white powers and thus props up their systemic racism.

Read that messed up stuff here.

So, when Legislative Leadership decides to act in advance of a law passed to standardize how a committee’s leadership is chosen to match that of every other committee, it’s racism…

But when someone else uses pejorative, racially charged language insinuating that someone is a native american on the outside and white on the inside and fans the fires of racial division, it can’t be racist… because the person doing such things can’t be racist, because he’s not a white male Republican. And we should all accept that kind of behavior in a lawmaker, because the state official he was referring to is “playing along with the white powers?”

When some prominent Democrats say that the party has a problem with wokism… this is the kind of stuff they’re referring to.