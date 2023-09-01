Lt. Gov. Rhoden Opens Dakota Events CompleX

HURON, S.D. – Today, Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources opened the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national rodeo and equestrian events. It will provide the city of Huron and the entire state of South Dakota with new opportunities,” said Lt. Governor Rhoden. “Out of adversity, we have found opportunity to grow. The DEX will be a special place. I can’t wait to see all of the memories that families, friends, visitors, and fairgoers will make right here.”

Almost three years ago, in the early hours of October 31st, 2020, a fire destroyed the State Fair Open Class Beef Complex. Thanks to State Fair staff, firefighters, and first responders, no people or animals were injured in the fire, but the building was a total loss.

Immediately after the fire, Governor Noem announced the DEX project in her 2020 Budget Address and held a press conference in Huron discussing the plans to build this new and improved complex. The legislature authorized $20 million to build the DEX in 2021 and an additional $9 million earlier this year to ensure that it was ready to open for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.

The DEX is a 150,000 square-foot open concept facility. It is capable of housing up to 2,000 head of cattle and allows for indoor regional and national rodeos, equestrian events, and livestock exhibitions.

